Prentiss Fraser Named as President of FOX Entertainment Global

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Leading worldwide sales and distribution executive Prentiss Fraser returns to FOX as President, FOX Entertainment Global.

Based in Los Angeles, Fraser will oversee worldwide distribution, formats and off-platform sales for the FOX Television Network and FOX Entertainment Studios’ entire portfolio of in-house production engines, including its scripted content unit, FOX Alternative Entertainment, award-winning animation studio Bento Box Entertainment, Studio Ramsay Global in partnership with culinary icon Gordon Ramsay, entertainment platform TMZ and independent film label Tideline, as well as other key divisions of Fox Corporation and third-party partners.

“Prentiss’ world view, relationships and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we enter a new, prolific period of creativity, growth and expansion,” said Wade. “Distribution is central to our studio and network content strategy, and her appointment rounds out our senior leadership team, adding a respected, results-driven heavy-hitter to helm global distribution at a pivotal time for FOX Entertainment.”

“To build a new legacy for an established Hollywood studio brand is a rare and incredibly exciting opportunity,” said Fraser. “I look forward to joining Rob Wade and his fantastic team, as well as FOX’s talented creative partners and producers, in bringing the best in entertainment to platforms around the world.”

Prior to joining FOX Entertainment, Fraser served as President of Television Distribution at FIFTH SEASON (formerly Endeavor Content), where she drove impressive year-over-year revenue growth, and as a member of the Executive Leadership Team, participated in directing the organization’s strategic investments and formed part of the M&A committee. Fraser’s previous experience includes positions as Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Content Distribution for FOX Networks Group in London, where she was responsible for the monetization of over 20,000 hours of programming, and Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales & Acquisitions Television International at eOne Entertainment in Toronto.

About FOX Entertainment Global

FOX Entertainment Global is FOX Entertainment’s centralized content sales division, providing the worldwide multi-platform marketplace with exclusive access to its diverse, rapidly expanding production pipeline and library of owned original programming and co-production partnerships. A central component of FOX Entertainment’s long-term growth strategy is to fortify its globally recognized, world-class brand and owned distribution platforms spanning broadcast and streaming with FOX Entertainment Global’s singular focus on broadly distributing the company’s full portfolio of owned intellectual property across all genres of scripted, unscripted and animated programming, including both film and television titles.

About FOX Entertainment

With a legacy spanning nearly 40 years, FOX Entertainment is one of the world’s most recognizable media brands and a prolific content producer across its iconic broadcast network and both owned and third-party platforms worldwide. Known for its independent, innovative spirit and provocative, groundbreaking storytelling, the company includes three key business units: FOX Television Network, FOX Entertainment Studios and worldwide content sales and licensing unit FOX Entertainment Global.

Comments