Premier Lacrosse League Continues with Two Games On NBCSN This Weekend

NBC Sports continues its exclusive coverage of the Premier Lacrosse League's inaugural season this weekend across NBC Sports from Audi Field in Washington, D.C., for Week 6 before entering a bye week. Two games this weekend will be televised on NBCSN, starting with the undefeated Whipsnakes LC against Atlas LC Saturday at 8 p.m. ET, and Chrome LC vs. Chaos LC Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Week 6 play opens with coverage of Archers LC at Redwoods LC Saturday at 5 p.m. ET, exclusively on NBC Sports Gold's "Premier Lacrosse League Pass".

Golf Channel anchor and reporter Chantel McCabe will host this weekend's coverage, while NBC Sports' Brendan Burke (play-by-play) and Ryan Boyle (PLL analyst) will call the games from Audi Field for broadcasts on NBCSN and NBC Sports Gold.

For each game throughout the PLL season, players from each team will be mic'd up for under-the-helmet interviews with analyst Ryan Boyle up in the booth. Players will be wired up 75 minutes prior to the game in the locker room. For Saturday's broadcast on NBCSN, Matt Rambo and Matt Dunn of Whipsnakes LC, as well as Marcus Holmanof Archers LC will be mic'd up for under-the-helmet interviews. Matt Danowski andRyan Flanagan of Chrome LC, and Josh Byrne of Chaos LC will be mic'd up for helmet audio for Sunday's game on NBCSN.

Following is this weekend's PLL coverage across NBC Sports:

DATE TIME (ET) GAME PLATFORM Sat., July 6 5 p.m. Archers vs. Redwoods NBC Sports Gold Sat., July 6 8 p.m. Atlas vs. Whipsnakes NBCSN* Sun., July 7 3 p.m. Chrome vs. Chaos NBCSN*



*All television coverage simultaneously live streams via authentication on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

For the entire 2019 PLL schedule and more details on NBC Sports' comprehensive coverage of the PLL's inaugural season across NBC Sports platforms, click here.

WEEK 6 PREVIEW

The action continues this weekend in Atlanta with the following matchups:

ARCHERS LC (2-3) VS. REDWOODS LC (3-2) - Sat., July 6, at 5 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold

Week 6 kicks off with a battle between the league's top goal scorer Marcus Holman(13) of Archers LC and THE PLAYER with the most caused turnovers this season Garrett Epple (14) of Redwoods LC. The Archers and Redwoods faced off against each other in a back-and-forth game back in Week 2, where the Archers ultimately won, 10-9. The Redwoods' recent acquisition Jules Heningburg from Whipsnakes LC contributed two goals and two assists against his former team last weekend, and looks to build on his offensive performance while settling into his new team in Week 6.



ATLAS LC (2-3) VS. WHIPSNAKES LC (4-1) - Sat., July 6, at 8 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Saturday night's battle on NBCSN will feature the league's top face-off athlete Trevor Baptiste (69.3%) of Atlas LC and the latest leading point scorer Matt Rambo (25) of Whipsnakes LC. Rambo took the lead in points scored following Week 5 play, after surpassing Archers LC's Tom Schreiber. Atlas LC and Whipsnakes LC met two weeks ago at a sold-out stadium in Baltimore, where the Whips defeated Atlas, 15-10. Last week, the Redwoods handed the Whipsnakes their first loss of the season, snapping their four-game win streak. After losing their top spot in the standings after five weeks, the Whipsnakes again take on Atlas in Washington, D.C., this weekend.



CHROME LC (0-5) VS. CHAOS LC (4-1) - Sun., July 7, at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Week 6 culminates on Sunday with a rematch between Chrome LC and the top-ranked Chaos LC on NBCSN. Last weekend's game between the two teams went down to the wire before Chaos ultimately closed it out in overtime with a goal from former Duke star and current Chaos standout Deemer Class. Chrome will look to rebound from their loss against Chaos in Week 5 and take home their first win of the season this weekend.

The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) brings the sport of lacrosse to a national stage for the first time through a tour-based model, complete with the best players the game has to offer. Co-founded by lacrosse superstar, philanthropist, and investor Paul Rabil and his brother, serial entrepreneur and investor, Mike Rabil, the Premier Lacrosse League is backed by an investment group comprised of The Raine Group, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), The Chernin Group, and Blum Capital. The PLL season began this June, with six teams, embarking on a 14-week season that concludes with a playoff and PLL championship game. The PLL season will be distributed through an exclusive media-rights agreement with NBC Sports Group.





