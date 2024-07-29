News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Potential STAR TREK Musical in 'Very Early Stages'

The musical would likely be based on elements from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

By: Jul. 29, 2024
Potential STAR TREK Musical in 'Very Early Stages' Image
Some unexpected musical news came out of San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this past weekend when Star Trek EP Akiva Goldsman REVEALED that a Star Trek stage musical is being explored, according to Deadline.

Goldsman is the co-creator of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a spin-off series from STAR TREK: DISCOVERY that streams on Paramount+. The news came after a fan asked if musical episodes, such as "Subspace Rhapsody" which finds the characters breaking into song, are in the show's future.

“We’re in the very early stages of figuring out whether we can bring a version of that to the stage," Goldsman told eager fans during a panel.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

Watch a video from the panel below, courtesy of Deadline.



