Pop TV Orders BEST INTENTIONS From AMERICAN PIE Writer Adam Herz

Pop TV, now fully owned by CBS Corporation, announced today that it has ordered the new comedy series BEST INTENTIONS, from A+E Studios, Propagate Content and Adam Herz ("American Pie"). Eight episodes have been ordered and will go into production in fall 2019.

BEST INTENTIONS revolves around Andy Banks, played by David Fynn ("Undateable"), a kind-hearted but painfully awkward single father who is the guidance counselor at the high school his teenage son Nate, played by Daniel Rashid ("Being Frank"), currently attends. Lindsey Gort ("The Carrie Diaries") plays Katie Baxter, a teacher with whom Andy is smitten; his never-ending hapless efforts to woo her drag Katie headfirst into her own personal misadventures. Guest starring in the series premiere are Natalie Ganzhorn ("Scary Stories to Tell in The Dark") as the NEW GIRL in school, Haylee, and Benjamin Ayres ("Saving Hope") as the high school's principal, Jack Mayhan. And bringing back the winning formula of pairing Adam Herz with a member of the Levy family, Sarah Levy (SCHITT'S CREEK) guest stars in the series premiere as the high school's vice principal, Becky Fistick.

"Adam Herz made one of the definitive comedy franchises of the 1990s and 2000s with 'American Pie,' and BEST INTENTIONS brings together the perfect cast to deliver more of his audacious sense of humor, which is grounded with loads of heart," said Justin Rosenblatt, Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Pop. "With a mix of character and premise-driven comedy, this parallel father-son coming-of-age story feels like a timeless classic that fits perfectly with our current slate."

BEST INTENTIONS is created by Herz, who also serves as executive producer and writer. Executive producers are Barry Jossen of A+E Studios and Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens and Jay Weisleder of Propagate Content. Steve Pink ("Hot Tub Time Machine") directs the pilot.





Related Articles View More TV Stories