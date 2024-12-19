Photos: World Theatrical Premiere For THE ACTIVATED MAN, Honoring Tony Todd, Held in Beverly Hills

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world theatrical premiere of The Activated Man was held on December 12, 2024 at the Laemmle Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills. The event honored the late Tony Todd, star of the film, who sadly passed away recently. His widow Fatima Cortez-Todd was in attendance at the event, joined by the film's director Nicholas Gyeney, producer Kelsey Aho, and key cast members including Kane Hodder, as well as Hollywood celebrities, friends and fans of the late actor. Check out photos below!

The Activated Man is currently having a weeklong theatrical run in Los Angeles, as well as in Tempe, AZ, Huntingdon, PA, Atlantic Heights, NJ, and other cities across the USA and Canada, and is available now in the US and Canada on cable/digital on demand.

A film festival favorite The Activated Man stars the late Tony Todd (Candyman), Sean Young (Blade Runner), Kane Hodder (four-time Jason Voorhees/Friday 13th), Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You), Vladimir Kulich (Vikings), Sab Shimono (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III), Jamie Costa (Bring Him To Me), Ivana Rojas (Hulu’s This Fool), and Scott Brown (as the villainous Fedora Man).

Over the past year, Gyeney received top prizes for the film on the global festival circuit. In September, the Hungarian-American director received the Paramount Premium Award, presented by the Hungarian Hollywood Council, at the inaugural Tony Curtis International Film Festival held in Mátészalka, Hungary; followed by the Best Director and Best Film prizes at Cinema Scares Film Festival in Shelbyville, Indiana; and the Best Horror/Thriller Feature Award at the Glendale International Film Festival, presented my host Mark DeCarlo.

The Activated Man first debuted at Dances With Films NYC on December 3, 2023, and has garnered more than 28 festival awards. The film is executive produced by Gyeney’s film company Mirror Images LTD. and produced by Gyeney and Kelsey Aho.

Photo Credit: Lizeth Ramirez

Tony Todd's widow Fatima Cortez-Todd

Nicholas Gyeney, Johnny W

Eve Richards, Nicholas Gyeney

Nicholas Gyeney, Kane Hodder

