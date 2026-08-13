Photos: WHY DID I GET MARRIED AGAIN? Trailer to Debut Ahead of Netflix Release

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Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for Tyler Perry's WHY DID I GET MARRIED AGAIN?, an upcoming film set to premiere globally on the streaming platform. Written and directed by Tyler Perry, the project reunites the original couples as Marcus and Angela's daughter prepares for her wedding after the group has spent significant time apart.





The film releases globally on Netflix September 9.

About Tyler Perry's Why Did I Get Married Again?

Director: Tyler Perry

Writer: Tyler Perry

Producers: Tyler Perry, Angi Bones, Tony Strickland

Key Cast: Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da'Vinchi, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, Sydney Winbush

Logline: In Tyler Perry's 'Why Did I Get Married Again?', the couples reunite in celebration as Marcus and Angela's daughter prepares to tie the knot. After being apart for quite some time, they learn quickly that as much as things change, they stay the same. Realizing their children have grown up to be so much like them, they must reflect on the examples they've set and ask themselves that age-old question, why did they get married… again?

The cast includes Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson, Jill Scott, Richard T. Jones, Tasha Smith, Michael Jai White, Lamman Rucker, Sharon Leal, Armani Greer, Everett Osborne, Da'Vinchi, Laya DeLeon Hayes, Jaden Michael, Charles L. Smith II, Derrick A. King, and Sydney Winbush. Tyler Perry produced the film alongside Angi Bones and Tony Strickland.

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