TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK to Return for Season 4 on Netflix

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Netflix has renewed TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK for a fourth season, the announcement coming ahead of the show's Season 3 premiere. Creator, writer, director, and executive producer Tyler Perry confirmed the renewal, noting that the Bellarie family's story has more ground to cover. Season 1 of the series spent seven weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and reached number one in 28 countries, while Season 2 spent six weeks in the Global Top 10 and reached number one in 17 countries. Details on Season 4 are to be announced at a later date.

Tyler Perry, executive producer, creator, writer, and director, said: 'Beauty in Black is back for Season 4 and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished. There was so much more I wanted to explore and I'm grateful I get to keep telling this story. To the audience that has been on this ride with us from day one, thank you for watching and sharing it with the world. More episodes are on the way!'

More information about TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK is available at TUDUM.com.

About TYLER PERRY'S BEAUTY IN BLACK Season 3

Logline: Kimmie finally has a seat at the Bellarie table, but when a deadly FAMILY FEUD erupts, she's forced into an uneasy alliance with Mallory. Together, they navigate a ruthless world of blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets as THE FAMILY wages war against one of its own, threatening to bring the entire empire crashing down.

Executive Produced, Created, Written, & Directed By: Tyler Perry

Producers: Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios

Cast: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Steven G. Norfleet, Richard Lawson, Terrell Carter, Bryan Tanaka, Charles Malik Whitfield and Debbi Morgan

Additional Cast: Bailey Tippen, Rodrigo Aburto, Randall J. Bacon, George Middlebrook, Greg Clarkson, Jasmine Burke, Aria Celeste Castillo, Gianmarco Duin, Philemon Chambers, Philip Boyd, Ty Anthony, Deeric Williams, Herb Magwood, Tre McBride, Kevin Savage, Jazmine Robinson, Kaja Brielle, Shay Mack, Steven Rho, Aaron Serotsky, Mikeal L Dwayne Griggs, Sara Spadacene, D'kia Anderson, Antoine Williams, Ty Courtad, Raven Chambers, Michael Butler, Jillmarie Lawrence, Jim Braswell

Music By: Wow Jones & Jimijame$

Netflix had previously billed Season 3 as the show's final chapter. BroadwayWorld covered that announcement when it was made — for more background, see the earlier report Tyler Perry's BEAUTY IN BLACK Renewed for Third & Final Season at Netflix.

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