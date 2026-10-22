Photos: VIANA: THE LEGEND OF THE GOLDEN HEARTS to Premiere in Portugal

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Watermelon Productions' 3D animated family adventure Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts will celebrate its world premiere on November 14, 2026, in Viana do Castelo, the historic coastal city in northern Portugal whose timeless traditions, music, artistry, and romance inspired the film's richly imagined world.

The largest film production ever to come out of Portugal, animated or live action, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts represents a landmark moment for Portuguese cinema and animation on the global stage.

Directed by Rodrigo Carvalho, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is an animation feature, blending adventure, comedy, and romance, presented in both English and Portuguese. Featuring an unforgettable original songbook and sweeping orchestral score, the film is produced by Rui Lima Miranda, with executive producers André Picado and Rick Fernandes. The film is officially eligible for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category at the 2027 Academy Awards.

The film features an internationally acclaimed voice cast led by Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X) as Princess Ana; Luke Newton (Bridgerton, The Lodge) as Thomas; Pêpê Rapazote (Narcos, Operation Finale, Turn of the Tide) as Don Florentin and the General; Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Last Duel) as the Duke of Aragon; and Joanna Scanlan (Slow Horses, Bridget Jones's Baby) as Ophelia.

Set in northern medieval Portugal, the film follows Princess Ana (Melchior), the beloved daughter of Don Florentin, who loves wandering among her people and continually postpones the marriage expected of her. When fate introduces her to Thomas (Newton), a humble artisan celebrated throughout the village for crafting exquisite guitars signed with a heart, an unstoppable love blossoms.

Their romance is immediately forbidden by Ana's father, Don Florentin (Rapazote), who requires a jewel from any suitor as proof of nobility, and favors the powerful, shadowy Duke of Aragon (McElhatton). Refusing to surrender, Ana and Thomas enlist loyal companions, the generosity of their village, and the talents of a mysterious fugitive to master the art of jewelry-making and expose the Duke's sinister designs.

At its heart, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is a story about courage, generosity, community, creativity, and the belief that love is worth fighting for.

'Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is a celebration of love, courage, music, and community,' says Carvalho. 'We wanted to create a world inspired by the beauty and traditions of Viana do Castelo, where family audiences can laugh, sing, and believe that even the most impossible love is possible.'

'This film is our love letter to Viana do Castelo and to the timeless idea that love, art, and generosity can overcome anything,' adds Miranda.

Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts was written by Rodrigo Carvalho, João Ramos, and Henrique Silva. The production brings together a distinguished creative team, including Gonçalo Jordão (Art Direction), Igor Lodeiro (CGI Supervisor), Ana Fino (Production Director), and Pedro Codeço (Art Supervisor).

Acclaimed composer and music director Simon Wadsworth created the film's original score, featuring music by Grammy Award-winning Portuguese-American guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, weaving together sweeping orchestral themes, playful melodies, and heartfelt musical moments that bring the legend of Viana to life.

Inspired by the legends, architecture, customs, and artistry of Viana do Castelo, the film transforms the city's cultural heritage into a vivid animated world for children and families. The world premiere will take place on November 14, 2026, in Viana do Castelo, a city celebrated for its riverside port, grand basilica, maritime heritage, and scenic beauty.

Film Details

Title: Viana – The Legend of the Golden Hearts

Format: 3D

Duration: 107 minutes

Genre: Animation

Languages: English and Portuguese

Director: Rodrigo Carvalho

Writers: Rodrigo Carvalho, João Ramos, Henrique Silva

Producer: Rui Lima Miranda

Executive Producers: André Picado and Rick Fernandes

Distributor: Watermelon Productions (Europe)

About Watermelon Productions

Watermelon Productions is a Madeira-based entertainment content production company that takes projects 'from a single seed to a whole watermelon,' from initial concept to finished product. The company creates animation, music, video, advertising, games, apps, transmedia narratives, and brand content for partners worldwide and its own productions. With work distributed in over 50 countries, Watermelon combines creative storytelling with a focus on audiences and, whenever possible, meaningful causes. The company is also responsible for NutriVentures, the children's series endorsed by former First Lady Michelle Obama. https://www.watermelon.pt/











Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 15 Hrs 12 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone