Photos: VIANA: THE LEGEND OF THE GOLDEN HEARTS to Premiere in Portugal
The animated adventure, directed by Rodrigo Carvalho, features voices from Daniela Melchior, Luke Newton, and Joanna Scanlan.
Watermelon Productions' 3D animated family adventure Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts will celebrate its world premiere on November 14, 2026, in Viana do Castelo, the historic coastal city in northern Portugal whose timeless traditions, music, artistry, and romance inspired the film's richly imagined world.
The largest film production ever to come out of Portugal, animated or live action, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts represents a landmark moment for Portuguese cinema and animation on the global stage.
Directed by Rodrigo Carvalho, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is an animation feature, blending adventure, comedy, and romance, presented in both English and Portuguese. Featuring an unforgettable original songbook and sweeping orchestral score, the film is produced by Rui Lima Miranda, with executive producers André Picado and Rick Fernandes. The film is officially eligible for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category at the 2027 Academy Awards.
The film features an internationally acclaimed voice cast led by Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X) as Princess Ana; Luke Newton (Bridgerton, The Lodge) as Thomas; Pêpê Rapazote (Narcos, Operation Finale, Turn of the Tide) as Don Florentin and the General; Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, Chernobyl, The Last Duel) as the Duke of Aragon; and Joanna Scanlan (Slow Horses, Bridget Jones's Baby) as Ophelia.
Set in northern medieval Portugal, the film follows Princess Ana (Melchior), the beloved daughter of Don Florentin, who loves wandering among her people and continually postpones the marriage expected of her. When fate introduces her to Thomas (Newton), a humble artisan celebrated throughout the village for crafting exquisite guitars signed with a heart, an unstoppable love blossoms.
Their romance is immediately forbidden by Ana's father, Don Florentin (Rapazote), who requires a jewel from any suitor as proof of nobility, and favors the powerful, shadowy Duke of Aragon (McElhatton). Refusing to surrender, Ana and Thomas enlist loyal companions, the generosity of their village, and the talents of a mysterious fugitive to master the art of jewelry-making and expose the Duke's sinister designs.
At its heart, Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is a story about courage, generosity, community, creativity, and the belief that love is worth fighting for.
'Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts is a celebration of love, courage, music, and community,' says Carvalho. 'We wanted to create a world inspired by the beauty and traditions of Viana do Castelo, where family audiences can laugh, sing, and believe that even the most impossible love is possible.'
'This film is our love letter to Viana do Castelo and to the timeless idea that love, art, and generosity can overcome anything,' adds Miranda.
Viana The Legend of the Golden Hearts was written by Rodrigo Carvalho, João Ramos, and Henrique Silva. The production brings together a distinguished creative team, including Gonçalo Jordão (Art Direction), Igor Lodeiro (CGI Supervisor), Ana Fino (Production Director), and Pedro Codeço (Art Supervisor).
Acclaimed composer and music director Simon Wadsworth created the film's original score, featuring music by Grammy Award-winning Portuguese-American guitarist Nuno Bettencourt, weaving together sweeping orchestral themes, playful melodies, and heartfelt musical moments that bring the legend of Viana to life.
Inspired by the legends, architecture, customs, and artistry of Viana do Castelo, the film transforms the city's cultural heritage into a vivid animated world for children and families. The world premiere will take place on November 14, 2026, in Viana do Castelo, a city celebrated for its riverside port, grand basilica, maritime heritage, and scenic beauty.
Film Details
Title: Viana – The Legend of the Golden Hearts
Format: 3D
Duration: 107 minutes
Genre: Animation
Languages: English and Portuguese
Director: Rodrigo Carvalho
Writers: Rodrigo Carvalho, João Ramos, Henrique Silva
Producer: Rui Lima Miranda
Executive Producers: André Picado and Rick Fernandes
Distributor: Watermelon Productions (Europe)
About Watermelon Productions
Watermelon Productions is a Madeira-based entertainment content production company that takes projects 'from a single seed to a whole watermelon,' from initial concept to finished product. The company creates animation, music, video, advertising, games, apps, transmedia narratives, and brand content for partners worldwide and its own productions. With work distributed in over 50 countries, Watermelon combines creative storytelling with a focus on audiences and, whenever possible, meaningful causes. The company is also responsible for NutriVentures, the children's series endorsed by former First Lady Michelle Obama. https://www.watermelon.pt/
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