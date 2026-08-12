Photos: UNTOLD RAYGUN: Breaking Badly Trailer and Key Art to Debut

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A trailer and key art have been released for UNTOLD RAYGUN: Breaking Badly, a documentary examining the viral fallout from Rachael Gunn's breakdancing performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The film traces how Gunn's routine, known widely by her competition name Raygun, spread rapidly online and generated memes, misinformation, and conspiracy theories questioning her path to the Olympic stage.





Synopsis: Nobody, least of all Rachael Gunn, expected to be an Olympian. But as Raygun's performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics went viral overnight, so did an avalanche of memes, misinformation, and conspiracy theories questioning how she ever got there.

The film's production companies are Stardust Frames Production and Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia.

About UNTOLD

The critically acclaimed docuseries UNTOLD returns with three all-new stories, releasing weekly starting August 25, 2026, diving deeper into the extraordinary and the wide (and wild) world of sports. Premiering weekly, these gripping, character-driven stories feature raw, first-person perspectives from those at the heart of the action — revealing the determination, setbacks, and surprising truths that unfold behind the scenes.

The series was developed as a documentary series by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, and is produced by Propagate and Stardust Frames Productions. Details: 3 standalone stories told across 3 weeks.

Additional Film Information

UNTOLD: THE TESTIMONY OF VINCE YOUNG is set for release on August 25, 2026.

Synopsis: After delivering one of the greatest performances in Rose Bowl history, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young was the NFL's next big thing, and for a while, he was. But a career riddled by injuries, conflict and sudden loss tells a far more complicated story than the highlight reels ever showed.

Director: John Henion

Producers: Ross M. Dinerstein, Andrew Lloyd Bank

Executive Producers: Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, John Henion, Howard Owens, Ben Silverman, Chapman Way & Maclain Way

Co-Executive Producers: Rafael Britto, Mark McCune, Allyson Holloway

Production Companies: Campfire Studios

UNTOLD MR.T: I PITY THE FOOL is set for release on September 8, 2026.

Synopsis: Before the gold chains, mohawk, and Hollywood fame of The A-Team and Rocky III, there was Laurence Tureaud. This is the extraordinary origin story behind one of the most unlikely and beloved icons in entertainment — Mr. T.

Director: Scott Weintrob

Executive Producers: Scott Weintrob, Steve Michaels, Ben Bitonti, Eden Sutley, Paul Levesque, Lee Fitting, Ben Houser, Marc Pomarico, Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Chapman Way, Maclain Way

Co-Executive Producers: Loren Gomez

Production Companies: Studio Large Eyes, Pantheon Media Group, WWE Films

UNTOLD RAYGUN: Breaking Badly is directed by Chapman Way and Maclain Way, who also serve as executive producers alongside Johnny Lowry, Ben Silverman, Howard Owens, Stephanie Scicchitano, Harry Gamsu, and Ryan Duffy. Shuli Harel, Jake Graham-Felsen, and Carolyn Craddock are credited as co-executive producers on the project.

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