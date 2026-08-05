UNTOLD: The Testimony of Vince Young Trailer, Key Art to Debut

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Netflix has released the official trailer and key art for UNTOLD: THE TESTIMONY OF VINCE YOUNG, a documentary examining the career of the former Texas Longhorns quarterback. The film traces Young's path from a celebrated Rose Bowl performance to an NFL career marked by injuries, conflict and sudden loss. The documentary is directed by John Henion and produced by Ross M. Dinerstein and Andrew Lloyd Bank, with Rebecca Evans, Ross Girard, John Henion, Howard Owens, Ben Silverman and Chapman Way serving as executive producers. The film is set for release on August 25, 2026.

UNTOLD: The Testimony of Vince Young

Release Date: August 25, 2026

Synopsis: After delivering one of the greatest performances in Rose Bowl history, Texas Longhorns legend Vince Young was the NFL's next big thing, and for a while, he was. But a career riddled by injuries, conflict and sudden loss tells a far more complicated story than the highlight reels ever showed.

Director: John Henion

Producers: Ross M. Dinerstein, Andrew Lloyd Bank

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