Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Tim Blake Nelson Receives Virtuoso Award at Virginia Film Festival
David O. Russell and Todd Black shared a sneak peek at MADDEN, while Daphne Maxwell Reid and Chuko Esiri were also honored at the festival.
Tim Blake Nelson ('The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,' 'The Leader'), David O. Russell ('Madden,' 'American Hustle'), Todd Black ('Madden'), Chuko Esiri ('Clarissa'), Daphne Maxwell Reid ('The Cashier'), and more joined the Virginia Film Festival for screenings, filmmaker conversations, and special honors on October 24.
Tim Blake Nelson received the Virtuoso Award ahead of the festival's Centerpiece Film, 'The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd,' which he wrote, directed, produced and acted in, and took part in a post-screening Q&A. He also appeared alongside director Michael Gallagher and producer and actor Jana Gallagher for a conversation following a special screening of 'The Leader.'
David O. Russell and Todd Black shared a sneak peek at their upcoming film 'Madden' during a clip talk. Russell later introduced a screening of 'American Hustle,' revisiting his acclaimed ensemble film.
Daphne Maxwell Reid received the Governor Gerald L. Baliles Founder's Award, recognizing her contributions to filmmaking in Virginia. She also joined director Andy Edmunds and fellow actor Michael Marundé for a conversation following the gala screening of 'The Cashier.'
Chuko Esiri joined a spotlight screening of 'Clarissa,' his contemporary reimagining of Virginia Woolf's 'Mrs. Dalloway,' co-directed with his brother Arie Esiri. Esiri was also recognized by the festival for Outstanding Achievement in Screenwriting.
About The Virginia Film Festival
The Virginia Film Festival, now in its 39th year, is a program of the University of Virginia. Widely recognized as one of the leading regional film festivals in America, the VAFF is known for its commitment to taking audiences beyond the screen to explore some of the most important issues of our time. The five-day festival annually delivers more than 100 films from around the world, combining special previews of some of the hottest titles of the festival season with an array of fascinating documentaries, exciting new voices on the independent film scene, the best of the international film scene and more.
Photo Credit: Eze Amos
Pictured: Tim Blake Nelson Photo Credit: Eze Amos
Photo Credit: Eze Amos
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