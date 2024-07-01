Photos: Taye Diggs and Mykal-Michelle Harris of DISNEY JR'S ARIEL Attend Special Event Celebrating the Series Premiere

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney Jr.’s Ariel stars Taye Diggs and Mykal-Michelle Harris attended the "Disney Jr.’s Ariel Seaside Celebration” event alongside members of local New York community organizations at The Battery Conservancy in New York City on June 28, 2024. The series premiered June 27, 2024 on Disney Jr., with eight episodes now available on Disney+.

The celebration included Caribbean-inspired music and dance parties, interactive activities and a special debut appearance by Ariel, who will be featured in the upcoming “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play” national tour kicking off this fall.

“Disney Jr.’s Ariel” is an animated musical series for preschoolers inspired by the beloved story of “The Little Mermaid.” It follows 8-year-old mermaid princess Ariel as she and her friends embark on fun-filled, action-packed underwater adventures throughout their Caribbean-inspired fairytale kingdom of Atlantica and beyond. The series features fan-favorite characters, including King Triton, Ursula, Sebastian, and Flounder, as well as exciting new additions like Ariel’s two best friends, mer-children Lucia and Fernie, and lots of other adorable sea creatures.

Music plays an integral role in the series, with original songs inspired by the diverse genres of Caribbean music. Performers on the soundtrack include Broadway albums such as Taye Diggs and Amber Riley. The acclaimed songwriting teams are comprised of Anthony M. Jones (Tone), Sofia Quinn, Olivia Waithe, Chantry Johnson, Michelle Zarlenga and Rosemarie Tan. EmmyⓇ Award winner Christopher Willis serves as composer. Sean Skeete, dean of the Professional Performance division at Berklee College of Music, is the Caribbean music consultant.

Take a look at the photos below! Photo Credit: Disney/Heidi Gutman

