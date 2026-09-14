Photos: TUNER to Stream on Paramount+ Starring Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Paramount+ announced that the critically acclaimed thriller Tuner, starring Leo Woodall, Academy Award winner Dustin Hoffman and Havana Rose Liu, will make its streaming premiere on Monday, September 21.











From Black Bear, Academy Award-winning director Daniel Roher makes his narrative feature debut with Tuner, a gripping thriller about Niki (Woodall), a gifted young piano tuner whose heightened sense of hearing leads him to discover an unexpected aptitude for cracking safes — turning his carefully ordered life upside down.

With his once-promising musical career behind him, Niki works across New York alongside his mentor Harry Horowitz (Hoffman), tuning pianos and encountering a colorful range of clients. When criminals discover that Niki's extraordinary ear is as useful for opening safes as it is for tuning Steinways, he is pulled into an increasingly dangerous world of high-stakes theft.

At the same time, Niki forms an unexpected connection with composition student Ruthie (Liu), but his growing involvement in safecracking threatens their budding romance. Blending romance and drama with the taut suspense of a heist thriller, Tuner also stars Tony Award winner Tovah Feldshuh, Jean Reno and Lior Raz.

Tuner has earned critical acclaim and is among the rare titles that played at Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, and the BFI London Film Festival. The Daily Beast called it 'the biggest surprise of the summer,' Collider naming it 'one of 2026's highest-rated crime thrillers,' and RogerEbert.com praising it as 'a sharp, engaging thriller with a novel premise.' The film is also Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by Daniel Roher and written by Roher & Robert Ramsey, Tuner is produced by JoAnne Sellar, Lila Yacoub, Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...