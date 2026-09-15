Photos: TREY ANASTASIO BAND to Headline Loew's Jersey Theatre Re-Opening

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The historic Loew's Jersey Theatre in Jersey City will re-open as a fully restored, state-of-the-art live performance venue this fall following a massive redevelopment project, with its Grand Re-Opening Weekend set for Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14. The venue, located in the heart of Journal Square, will once again serve as a destination for concerts, live events, community events, and more.











The re-opening celebration kicks off on Friday, November 13, with a special opening concert by the Trey Anastasio Band, featuring New Jersey native Trey Anastasio, marking the first major event in the theatre's new era, followed by a performance from The War On Drugs on Saturday, November 14, a band hailed by the New York Times as 'among the defining rock linchpins of the 21st century so far.'

Over the past four decades, composer/guitarist/vocalist Trey Anastasio has forged a multifaceted career as a founding member of Phish and as a solo artist with a diverse body of work. Trey Anastasio has toured and recorded with several musicians, commonly referred to as Trey Anastasio Band, or TAB for short. The lineup features drummer Russ Lawton, bassist Dezron Douglas, and keyboardist Ray Paczkowski, percussionist Cyro Baptista, augmented by a full horn section, including trombonist/vocalist Natalie Cressman, saxophonist/vocalist Kenneth Whalum, and trumpeter/vocalist Jennifer Hartswick.

Tickets to the two opening weekend shows will go on sale on Friday, September 18 at 10:00 AM EST at Ticketmaster.com and LoewsJersey.com.

The theatre's inaugural lineup will celebrate the many sides of live entertainment, with a lineup spanning music, comedy, dance and more. The schedule features Jodeci on November 18; Derek Hough's Dance For The Holidays on December 8; Unwrapped: An Acoustic Holiday on December 9; Christmas with Chris Tomlin on December 10; Jeff Dunham on January 9; and World of Warcraft: 20 Years of Music on May 8, 2027.

'The Loew's Jersey Theatre was built for this city in 1929 and it's reopening its doors to this city in 2026,' said Jersey City Mayor James Solomon. 'Nearly a hundred years later, we couldn't be more excited for the Loew's next chapter in the heart of Journal Square. Thank you to HBSE, the Friends of the Loew's, the NJEDA, and the JCRA for being partners in making this project a reality.'

'This reopening represents far more than the return of a historic building, it's the revival of a landmark that has inspired generations,' said Bruce Wheeler, General Manager, Loew's Jersey Theatre. 'This marks the beginning of a new era for live entertainment in Jersey City and the entire metropolitan region.'

'To begin this new chapter with Trey Anastasio Band and The War On Drugs and follow with such a diverse mix of artists and productions, sets a really exciting tone for everything to come at Loew's Jersey,' said Will Langolf, Senior Manager of Booking, Loew's Jersey Theatre. 'Our goal is to make the theatre a home for unforgettable moments across genres and generations, in Jersey and beyond.'

Tickets to all announced Loew's Jersey Theatre shows can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com and LoewsJersey.com.

Originally opened on September 28, 1929, Loew's Jersey Theatre was designed by renowned theater architects Rapp and Rapp as a 3,021-seat 'Wonder Theatre' – one of only five lavish flagship theatres commissioned by Loew's Theatres in and around New York City, and the only one built outside the City's boroughs. Distinguished by its soaring architecture, ornate interiors, and extraordinary scale, the venue quickly became one of New Jersey's most celebrated cultural landmarks, hosting artists from Duke Ellington to The Four Seasons before its grandeur and popularity declined post-war.

The reimagined venue features flexible seating configurations ranging from approximately 2,600 to 4,000 guests, allowing it to host concerts, live performances, sporting events, film presentations, special events, and more at a major regional scale. Upon reopening, the theatre will welcome hundreds of thousands of visitors to further establish Jersey City's Journal Square as a leading cultural destination.

The rehabilitation work includes the exterior facades, all public spaces, stage and support spaces, and the modifications and upgrades to the mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems. The venue will feature state-of-the-art audio and lighting technology, delivering an exceptional experience for artists and audiences alike.

In 2022, Loew's Jersey Theatre was designated a National Historic Landmark, further cementing its status as one of the country's most significant surviving movie palaces. It is also listed on the New Jersey Register of Historic Places.

Located directly across from the Journal Square Transportation Center, the theatre is among the region's most accessible entertainment venues, offering convenient access from throughout New Jersey, New York City, and the broader tri-state area via car, PATH train, and New Jersey Transit.

Additional programming and ticketing information will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Loew's Jersey Theatre

Originally opened in 1929 as one of five famed 'Wonder Theatres,' Loew's Jersey Theatre is a landmark live entertainment venue in Jersey City's Journal Square, celebrated for its grand scale, opulent detail and immersive experiences. After more than 40 years of limited use, the theatre has undergone a restoration to preserve its original character while transforming it into a versatile 21st-century venue. The historic revitalization is a collaboration between the Jersey City Redevelopment Agency (JCRA), the State of New Jersey/NJEDA and Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE).

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