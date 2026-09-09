Photos: TIP TOE Trailer Debuts; Alan Cumming Thriller Series from Russell T Davies

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STARZ has released the trailer and key art for 'Tip Toe,' the new drama series from Russell T Davies ('Doctor Who,' 'Torchwood,' 'Queer As Folk'), starring Alan Cumming and David Morrissey. 'Tip Toe' premieres Friday, October 2 with new episodes available to stream weekly on Fridays only on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

















'Tip Toe' is a darkly witty, yet harrowing and explosive thriller that explores the most corrosive forces facing the LGBTQ+ community today. It recently premiered in the U.K. to critical acclaim and unanimous praise for its performances and storytelling.

In the series, Leo (Cumming) and Clive (Morrissey) have lived next door to each other in Manchester for almost 15 years. Leo runs Spit & Polish, a bar on Canal Street and Clive is an electrician with two teenage sons. But just as life should be settling down for both, the world around them is growing more tense. Words become weapons, opinions become radicalized and gradually the two neighbors become deadly enemies in a tense, thrilling drama that spotlights the prejudices that have started to creep back into our lives, in a story that speaks not just to the queer community, but to the world at large.

Filmed entirely in Manchester, the series also stars Pooky Quesnel ('The A Word,' 'Moonflower Murders') as Clive's wife, Marie; Jackson Connor ('Phoenix Rise,' 'Masters of the Air') as Clive's youngest son, George; Joseph Evans (The Map That Leads To You, CC Emily) as George's older brother, Saul; Elizabeth Berrington ('Lost Boys & Fairies,' Last Night In Soho) as Leo's best friend, Stephanie; Iz Hesketh ('Renegade Nell,' 'Hollyoaks') as Zee, and Shakeel Kimotho ('La Cage Aux Folles' at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and the international tour of 'Cats') as Hanna, who both work at Spit & Polish; Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo ('Wednesday,' 'Devs') as the bar's manager, Judy; Paul Rhys (Saltburn, Napoleon) as Melba, a Canal Street fixture; Charlie Condou ('Doctor Who,' 'Unforgotten') as Leo's ex-husband, Curtis; and Denise Welch ('Waterloo Road,' 'Coronation Street') as Diane.

STARZ is the premium streaming home for women and underrepresented audiences, driven by inclusive, adult storytelling. STARZ's expanding slate is a blend of self-owned originals ('Fightland'), prestige acquisitions ('Amadeus,' 'The Listeners') and powerhouse franchises ('Outlander,' 'Power').

'Tip Toe' is produced by Quay Street Productions, with Nicola Shindler, CEO of Quay Street Productions ('Happy Valley,' 'It's a Sin,' 'Queer as Folk'), Russell T Davies ('Doctor Who,' 'Queer as Folk,' 'It's a Sin'), Peter Hoar ('The Last of Us,' 'It's A Sin') and Alan Cumming serving as executive producers. The series is produced by Phil Collinson ('It's a Sin,' 'Gentleman Jack') directed by Peter Hoar and is cast by Andy Pryor ('Doctor Who,' 'It's a Sin'). 'Tip Toe' is produced in association with ITV Studios which also distributes the show internationally.

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