THE WRONG GIRLS to Debut on Digital, Starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat

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Film studio NEON announced that audiences can bring THE WRONG GIRLS home, with the comedy available to Rent or Own on all digital platforms starting September 1, 2026, followed by a Blu-ray release on December 8, 2026.

Written and directed by Dylan Meyer and starring Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat, THE WRONG GIRLS follows two codependent best friends living paycheck to paycheck, and bong rip to bong rip, getting caught in a case of mistaken identity that throws their lives into chaos. Hailed by The Hollywood Reporter as 'a tribute to friendship best enjoyed with your own ride-or-die by your side', THE WRONG GIRLS is a perfect movie for a night in that proves 'the great American stoner comedy isn't dead' (IndieWire).

The home entertainment release comes loaded with bonus features, including exclusive commentary with Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart, and Alia Shawkat. Other bonus features include Kristen Stewart and Alia Shawkat demonstrating how to roll a joint, a presentation on 'What is a Wrong Girl?', a blooper reel, and more.

Credits

Written and Directed by Dylan Meyer

Produced by James Weaver, Alex McAtee, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Allison Rose Carter, Jon Read, Maggie McLean, Dylan Meyer, Kristen Stewart

Starring Kristen Stewart, Alia Shawkat, Lakeith Stanfield, Zach Fox, Seth Rogen, Kumail Nanjiani, Kate McKinnon, Tony Hale, Geena Davis

Two codependent best friends living paycheck to paycheck and bong rip to bong rip get caught in a case of mistaken identity that throws their lives into chaos.

Rated R | 99 Minutes

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