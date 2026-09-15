Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW features Salma Hayek Pinault, Becky G

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The 2,339th episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' taped Monday, September 14, 2026, featured Salma Hayek Pinault and Becky G as guests, along with an interview segment with Andrew Huberman and a musical performance from Angine de Poitrine.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC













Salma Hayek Pinault appeared on the episode for a segment titled 'Salma Hayek Pinault Shares Her 'Mordida' Birthday Tradition, Talks Grown Ups 3 and Directing Prince,' as well as a segment titled 'Seductive, Insulting, or Nonsense with Salma Hayek Pinault.'

Becky G appeared in a segment titled 'Becky G Performs Her Viral Lullaby, Talks Baraja Bendita Album and Justin Bieber 'Boyfriend' Cover.'

Andrew Huberman was featured in a segment titled 'Andrew Huberman Demonstrates Eye-Movement Sleep Trick, Shares Tips for Brain Health (Extended).'

Angine de Poitrine performed 'Zugzegk' as the episode's musical guest segment.

With over 100M total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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