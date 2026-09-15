Becky G Explains Baraja Bendita Album Title, Performs Viral Godson Lullaby on Fallon

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Becky G sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to talk about her new album Baraja Bendita and the story behind its title, before closing the segment with a live performance of her unreleased lullaby 'Hola, Mi Amor.'

During the conversation, Becky G also discussed her YouTube cover of Justin Bieber's 'Boyfriend,' walking Fallon through what inspired her to take on the song. She explained the meaning behind naming her new project Baraja Bendita, giving the audience insight into the concept driving the album.

The highlight of the appearance came when Becky G performed 'Hola, Mi Amor,' a lullaby she wrote for her godson that has circulated widely online despite never being officially released. The performance gave television viewers their first look at the song in a live studio setting, following its earlier life as a viral clip.

The segment mixed conversation and music, letting Becky G move from discussing her cover of a pop hit to unpacking her own album's title before ending on the personal, unreleased track written for a family member.

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