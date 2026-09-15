Andrew Huberman Demonstrates Eye-Movement Trick for Better Sleep on Fallon

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Andrew Huberman sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to discuss his book Protocols: An Operating Manual for the Human Body and to demonstrate an eye-movement exercise he says can help improve sleep. The segment gave Huberman room to walk through the technique step by step while also offering broader tips for keeping the brain healthy over time.

Much of the conversation centered on the process behind Protocols, which Huberman said took him eight years to write. That timeline became a starting point for the discussion, framing the book as a long-term project before the conversation shifted into the practical demonstration segment of the appearance.

Beyond the sleep trick, Huberman used the appearance to share additional guidance aimed at brain health, expanding the conversation past the single exercise into a wider set of tips for viewers. The demonstration format let him show rather than simply describe the technique, giving Fallon's audience a visual walkthrough alongside the explanation.

The extended cut of the appearance allowed both the book discussion and the demonstration to play out in more detail than a standard segment, keeping the focus on the mechanics of the eye-movement exercise and the reasoning behind Huberman's brain health recommendations.

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