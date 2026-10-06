Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Chris Rock, Jennifer Hudson, ALABAMA SHAKES Perform

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The 2,351st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured appearances from Chris Rock, Jennifer Hudson, and musical guest ALABAMA SHAKES, along with a monologue segment and a new children's book announcement from host Jimmy Fallon.

In his Monday monologue, Fallon addressed Trump kicking off a 32-day midterm campaign blitz, including a moment where Ramaswamy nearly dropped a kid at a rally.

Fallon also announced a new MLB Yankees and Dodgers children's book during the episode.

A recurring segment, Battle of the Instant Songwriters, tackled the topics 'I Saw My Principal on Love Is Blind' and the '12-Foot Home Depot Skeleton.'

Chris Rock discussed reuniting with Adam Sandler for Grown Ups 3 and talked about filming Misty Green.

Jennifer Hudson talked about convincing Tom Cruise to do the Spirit Tunnel and sang a Star Wars quote.

ALABAMA SHAKES performed 'I Feel Hope Coming' as the episode's musical guest.

With over 100 million total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC













Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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