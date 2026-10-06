Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW: Chris Rock, Jennifer Hudson, ALABAMA SHAKES Perform
Jimmy Fallon announced a new MLB Yankees and Dodgers children's book during the episode.
The 2,351st episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' featured appearances from Chris Rock, Jennifer Hudson, and musical guest ALABAMA SHAKES, along with a monologue segment and a new children's book announcement from host Jimmy Fallon.
In his Monday monologue, Fallon addressed Trump kicking off a 32-day midterm campaign blitz, including a moment where Ramaswamy nearly dropped a kid at a rally.
Fallon also announced a new MLB Yankees and Dodgers children's book during the episode.
A recurring segment, Battle of the Instant Songwriters, tackled the topics 'I Saw My Principal on Love Is Blind' and the '12-Foot Home Depot Skeleton.'
Chris Rock discussed reuniting with Adam Sandler for Grown Ups 3 and talked about filming Misty Green.
Jennifer Hudson talked about convincing Tom Cruise to do the Spirit Tunnel and sang a Star Wars quote.
ALABAMA SHAKES performed 'I Feel Hope Coming' as the episode's musical guest.
With over 100 million total followers and subscribers, 'The Tonight Show' is the #1 late-night program on digital and is also the longest-running talk show on television. Taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City, 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC and is available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
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