Daniel Kaluuya Thought His Leicester Square Statue Was a Prank on THE TONIGHT SHOW
The actor also explained how a chance encounter with Chris Rock led to his Misty Green role.
Daniel Kaluuya revealed he initially suspected he was being pranked when told he would receive his own statue in London's Leicester Square, sharing the story during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor walked host Jimmy Fallon through his reaction to the honor, describing his disbelief before realizing the tribute was real.
The conversation also turned to Kaluuya's role as Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with the actor breaking down why the character has resonated so strongly with audiences. Kaluuya discussed the character's growing popularity alongside news that Spider-Punk is set to headline his own spinoff film.
Kaluuya additionally recounted how a run-in with Chris Rock factored into him landing his role as Misty Green, giving Fallon's audience a glimpse into the circumstances behind that casting. The anecdote offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the part came together outside a traditional audition process.
Across the appearance, Kaluuya moved between the lighter story of mistaking his statue announcement for a joke and the more career-focused details about Spider-Punk's expanding presence on screen, giving viewers a mix of personal humor and project news in the same conversation.
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