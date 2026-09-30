Daniel Kaluuya Thought His Leicester Square Statue Was a Prank on THE TONIGHT SHOW

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Daniel Kaluuya revealed he initially suspected he was being pranked when told he would receive his own statue in London's Leicester Square, sharing the story during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor walked host Jimmy Fallon through his reaction to the honor, describing his disbelief before realizing the tribute was real.

The conversation also turned to Kaluuya's role as Spider-Punk in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with the actor breaking down why the character has resonated so strongly with audiences. Kaluuya discussed the character's growing popularity alongside news that Spider-Punk is set to headline his own spinoff film.

Kaluuya additionally recounted how a run-in with Chris Rock factored into him landing his role as Misty Green, giving Fallon's audience a glimpse into the circumstances behind that casting. The anecdote offered a behind-the-scenes look at how the part came together outside a traditional audition process.

Across the appearance, Kaluuya moved between the lighter story of mistaking his statue announcement for a joke and the more career-focused details about Spider-Punk's expanding presence on screen, giving viewers a mix of personal humor and project news in the same conversation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 17 Hrs 27 Min 21 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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