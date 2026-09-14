Photos: THE DEATH OF US Debuts With Marta Svetek at FrightFest

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British-Slovenian actress Marta Svetek continues to build a career across film, horror, and video game franchises. Known for her work in FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, BATTLEFIELD 6, VALORANT, I AM RAGE, and ST. PATRICK'S DAY MASSACRE, Svetek now appears as Anya in the new psychological horror feature THE DEATH OF US.















Directed by Annabella Rich in her feature directorial debut and co-written by Rich and Chris Mills, THE DEATH OF US had its World Premiere at Tubi FrightFest in London on Saturday, 29 August 2026, as part of the festival's First Blood strand.

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