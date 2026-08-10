Photos: SAVAGE PREY Casts Five Nights at Freddy's Actress Marta Svetek in Lead

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Actress Marta Svetek, known for her work on FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, VALORANT, and the BATTLEFIELD franchise, stars in the lead role of the British survival horror film SAVAGE PREY. The independent feature had its World Premiere at Popcorn Frights Film Festival, where it was made available for United States audiences to stream virtually on demand for a limited window.











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