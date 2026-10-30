 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York

The Prime Video action series cast toured Coast Guard facilities and went for a ride on a small boat during the New York visit.

By:
Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York

The USO and US Coast Guard New York hosted a visit from the cast of Prime Video's THE TERMINAL LIST. Chris Pratt, Jared Shaw, Jack Carr, Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, and David DiGilio spent the day with the Coast Guard touring facilities, seeing what the daily mission looks like, and went for a ride on a Coast Guard small boat.

Photo Credit: US Coast Guard PA3 Lauren Young

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 1 of 6

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 2 of 6

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 3 of 6

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 4 of 6

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 5 of 6

Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York — photo 6 of 6


Photo Credit: US Coast Guard PA3 Lauren Young
Recent Articles
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two Trailer Debuts on Prime Video
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two Trailer Debuts on Prime Video
9/17/2026
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two Teaser Trailer to Debut on Prime Video
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two Teaser Trailer to Debut on Prime Video
8/20/2026
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two First Look Images Debut on Prime Video
THE TERMINAL LIST Season Two First Look Images Debut on Prime Video
8/17/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts