Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: TERMINAL LIST Cast Visits USO and US Coast Guard in New York
The Prime Video action series cast toured Coast Guard facilities and went for a ride on a small boat during the New York visit.
By: Rachel Stone
The USO and US Coast Guard New York hosted a visit from the cast of Prime Video's THE TERMINAL LIST. Chris Pratt, Jared Shaw, Jack Carr, Gabriel Luna, Dar Salim, and David DiGilio spent the day with the Coast Guard touring facilities, seeing what the daily mission looks like, and went for a ride on a Coast Guard small boat.
Photo Credit: US Coast Guard PA3 Lauren Young
Photo Credit: US Coast Guard PA3 Lauren Young
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