Photos: Photos: Inside the KILLINGTON Wrap Party

The film stars Sam Morales, Sarah Faye Beard, Haulston Mann, Barrington McQueen; comics Matt Vita, Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Chris Griggs, and more!

Jul. 26, 2021  

The upcoming independent film KILLINGTON, starring Sophie Sumner (America's Next Top Model - Winner), had its Wrap Party this week at The Water Tower Bar in the Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn, New York.

Industry folk celebrated alongside Sumner and a cast including Tony Award-winning producers David Lambert and Shawn Arani; New York actors Sam Morales, Sarah Faye Beard, Haulston Mann, Barrington McQueen; comics Matt Vita, Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Chris Griggs, Joseph Segot and Darryl Palmas; and photographer Josefina Santos. The movie was directed by Mark Dudzinski, Frank Perz, and Matt Vita, assistant-directed by Collen Doyle, written by Grace Day, and cast by Tessa Faye Talent. It's being executive produced by Mark Dudzinski & Matt Vita (Gnar Bois, LLC).

"A bachelorette weekend in the woods turns into a dream, then a nightmare, come true. Emily, Darcy, LuLu and Allegra have been best friends since their naive college days, and have grown together into successful Manhattanites. Emily's getting married and the women book a weekend at a cabin in Vermont, getting the surprise of a lifetime when viral wellness guru, Kali, joins them for the celebration." KILLINGTON is a comic thriller, shot Spring 2021.

Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography

Sam Morales, Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner, Brianna Cala, Sarah Faye Beard

Sam Morales, Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner, Brianna Cala, Sarah Faye Beard

Sam Morales

Brianna Cala

Sarah Faye Beard

Nikki MacCallum

Matt Vita, Mark Dudzinski, Frank Perz

Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita, AJ Davis

Hope Johansen, Shawn Arani

Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita

Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita

Chris Griggs, Mark Dudzinski, Darryl Palmas

Matt Vita, David Lambert, Mark Dudzinski

Arlen Ginsburg, Courtney Tysell

Mark Dudzinski, Alex Gray, AJ Davis

Gregg Blake, Zef Cota, Matt Vita, Dave Deceglie

Matt Vita, Salvatore Fuschetto

Darryl Palmas, Matt Vita, Chris Griggs

Nick Cangemi, Mike King

Wes Christenson, Matt Vita, Nikki MacCallum, Josefina Santos, Paul Wood, Julian Tob n, Ben Marienthal

Tessa Faye, Luis Lizarazo, Haulston Mann, Brianna Cala

Frank Perz, Alex Gray, Justin Furguson

Tessa Faye, Luis Lizarazo, Haulston Mann, Brianna Cala

Larry Rogowsky, Tessa Faye, Sue Gilad

Kaitlin Schreiner, Sam Morales, Anthony Mercado, Peter Hargrave, Belle Levy, Kat Hargrave

Kaitlin Schreiner, Belle Levy

Kat Hargrave, Peter Hargrave

Kara McElaney, Keith R. Dixon

Aaron Lenhart, Tessa Faye

Shawn Arani, Hope Johansen, Keith R. Dixon, Kara McElaney, Tessa Faye

Kenny Stole, Jonathan Bjelland, Dave DeCeglie, Franny Berkowitz, Stephen Werbeck

Sophie Sumner and guest

DJ Dave Hoffenberg, Collen Doyle, and guest

Wes Christenson, Josefina Santos, Paul Wood, Julian Tob n, Ben Marienthal

Shawn Arani, Rebecca Silberman

Tessa Faye, Sophie Sumner

Zef Cota, Sophie Sumner, Geoffrey Duncanson, Alex Gray

Devin Elise and guest

Naomi Calhoun and guest


