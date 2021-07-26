Photos: Photos: Inside the KILLINGTON Wrap Party

The upcoming independent film KILLINGTON, starring Sophie Sumner (America's Next Top Model - Winner), had its Wrap Party this week at The Water Tower Bar in the Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn, New York.

Industry folk celebrated alongside Sumner and a cast including Tony Award-winning producers David Lambert and Shawn Arani; New York actors Sam Morales, Sarah Faye Beard, Haulston Mann, Barrington McQueen; comics Matt Vita, Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Chris Griggs, Joseph Segot and Darryl Palmas; and photographer Josefina Santos. The movie was directed by Mark Dudzinski, Frank Perz, and Matt Vita, assistant-directed by Collen Doyle, written by Grace Day, and cast by Tessa Faye Talent. It's being executive produced by Mark Dudzinski & Matt Vita (Gnar Bois, LLC).



"A bachelorette weekend in the woods turns into a dream, then a nightmare, come true. Emily, Darcy, LuLu and Allegra have been best friends since their naive college days, and have grown together into successful Manhattanites. Emily's getting married and the women book a weekend at a cabin in Vermont, getting the surprise of a lifetime when viral wellness guru, Kali, joins them for the celebration." KILLINGTON is a comic thriller, shot Spring 2021.



Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography