Photos: Photos: Inside the KILLINGTON Wrap Party
The film stars Sam Morales, Sarah Faye Beard, Haulston Mann, Barrington McQueen; comics Matt Vita, Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Chris Griggs, and more!
The upcoming independent film KILLINGTON, starring Sophie Sumner (America's Next Top Model - Winner), had its Wrap Party this week at The Water Tower Bar in the Williamsburg Hotel, Brooklyn, New York.
Industry folk celebrated alongside Sumner and a cast including Tony Award-winning producers David Lambert and Shawn Arani; New York actors Sam Morales, Sarah Faye Beard, Haulston Mann, Barrington McQueen; comics Matt Vita, Brianna Cala, Nikki MacCallum, Chris Griggs, Joseph Segot and Darryl Palmas; and photographer Josefina Santos. The movie was directed by Mark Dudzinski, Frank Perz, and Matt Vita, assistant-directed by Collen Doyle, written by Grace Day, and cast by Tessa Faye Talent. It's being executive produced by Mark Dudzinski & Matt Vita (Gnar Bois, LLC).
"A bachelorette weekend in the woods turns into a dream, then a nightmare, come true. Emily, Darcy, LuLu and Allegra have been best friends since their naive college days, and have grown together into successful Manhattanites. Emily's getting married and the women book a weekend at a cabin in Vermont, getting the surprise of a lifetime when viral wellness guru, Kali, joins them for the celebration." KILLINGTON is a comic thriller, shot Spring 2021.
Photo Credit: Aaron Lenhart Photography
Sam Morales, Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner, Brianna Cala, Sarah Faye Beard
Sam Morales, Nikki MacCallum, Sophie Sumner, Brianna Cala, Sarah Faye Beard
Brianna Cala
Sarah Faye Beard
Nikki MacCallum
Matt Vita, Mark Dudzinski, Frank Perz
Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita, AJ Davis
Hope Johansen, Shawn Arani
Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita
Mark Dudzinski, Tessa Faye, Shawn Arani, Matt Vita
Chris Griggs, Mark Dudzinski, Darryl Palmas
Matt Vita, David Lambert, Mark Dudzinski
Arlen Ginsburg, Courtney Tysell
Mark Dudzinski, Alex Gray, AJ Davis
Gregg Blake, Zef Cota, Matt Vita, Dave Deceglie
Matt Vita, Salvatore Fuschetto
Darryl Palmas, Matt Vita, Chris Griggs
Nick Cangemi, Mike King
Wes Christenson, Matt Vita, Nikki MacCallum, Josefina Santos, Paul Wood, Julian Tob n, Ben Marienthal
Tessa Faye, Luis Lizarazo, Haulston Mann, Brianna Cala
Frank Perz, Alex Gray, Justin Furguson
Tessa Faye, Luis Lizarazo, Haulston Mann, Brianna Cala
Larry Rogowsky, Tessa Faye, Sue Gilad
Kaitlin Schreiner, Sam Morales, Anthony Mercado, Peter Hargrave, Belle Levy, Kat Hargrave
Kaitlin Schreiner, Belle Levy
Kat Hargrave, Peter Hargrave
Kara McElaney, Keith R. Dixon
Aaron Lenhart, Tessa Faye
Shawn Arani, Hope Johansen, Keith R. Dixon, Kara McElaney, Tessa Faye
Kenny Stole, Jonathan Bjelland, Dave DeCeglie, Franny Berkowitz, Stephen Werbeck
Sophie Sumner and guest
DJ Dave Hoffenberg, Collen Doyle, and guest
Wes Christenson, Josefina Santos, Paul Wood, Julian Tob n, Ben Marienthal
Shawn Arani, Rebecca Silberman
Tessa Faye, Sophie Sumner
Zef Cota, Sophie Sumner, Geoffrey Duncanson, Alex Gray
Devin Elise and guest
Naomi Calhoun and guest