Photos: Pharrell Williams, Chloë Sevigny & More Celebrate W Magazine's 50th Anniversary

The special 1972 themed party was Wednesday night, October 12.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, hosted a special 1972 themed party Wednesday night in celebration the magazine's 50th anniversary. Founded in 1972, W Magazine has been a cultural icon for half a century, curating an anthology of style through the lens of culture, fashion, art, celebrity, and film.

Some of the most influential names across our culture, including filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians, creatives and more celebrated the publication's incredible milestone at Shun Lee West in New York City. Guests included: Jeremy Strong, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Grace Burns, J. Smith Cameron, Meadow Walker, Simon Rex, Harris Reed, Huma Abedin, Dianna Agron, Justin Theroux, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Ziwe Fumdoh, Jemima Kirke, Geena Davis, Samantha Ronson, Ella Emhoff, Anok Yai, Ari Emanuel & Sarah Staudinger, Alia Shawkat, Nina Dobrev, Bee Carrozzini & Francesco Carrozzini, Theo Wenner, Gus Wenner, Victor Glemaud, Edvin Thompson, Rachel Antonoff, Pookie Burch, Quil Lemons, Harley Viera-Newton, Jenna Lyons, Sarah Hoover, Natalie Massenet and Erik Torstensson, Rachel Chandler & Nat Lowman, Ethan James Green, Guinevere Van Seenus, Ariel Nicholson, Carlos Nazario, Pamela Hanson, Colby Mugrabi, and many more.

The evening was presented in partnership with Lexus. The all-new 2023 Lexus RX, with custom "Ruby Red Rims" designed by Harris Reed, was on display for the first time at the entrance.

W's most recent issue was a celebration of its momentous birthday with 17 iconic covers spotlighting supermodels who have transcended the moment over the past 50 years including: Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Iman, Kendall Jenner, Precious Lee, Cindy Crawford, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Shalom Harlow, Alex Wek, He Cong, Adut Akech, Anok Yai, Loli Bahia, Sora Choi and Binx Walton.

The magazine's next issue, Volume 5 The Originals Issue features Kendrick Lamar on two incredible covers and hits newsstands October, 18.

To further commemorate the magazine's influential history, this fall, they will be releasing the book W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories, by Editor in Chief, Sara Moonves. The book, which hits stands November 1, 2022, is the definitive collection of W's most iconic and boundary-pushing photographic stories, published over the magazine's fifty-year history.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for W Magazine

Meadow Walker

Sarah Staudinger

Sarah Hoover

Christy Turlington Burns, Karlie Kloss, and Grace Burns

Meadow Walker, Christy Turlington Burns, Karlie Kloss, and Grace Burns

Huma Abedin

Karlie Kloss

Harley Viera-Newton

Karlie Kloss

Jenna Lyons

Dianna Agron

Grace Burns

Lolita Cros

Chloe Malle

Simon Rex

Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson

Samantha Ronson, Grace Gummer, Mark Ronson and Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Grace Gummer and Dianna Agron

Sara Moonves and Michaela Coel

Chloë Sevigny

Lily Chee (R)

Natalie Massenet

Grace Gummer and Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Sarah Staudinger

Madison Odenberg, Rob Fishman, and Sara Moonves

Guinevere Van Seenus and Cass Bird

Christy Turlington Burns, Karlie Kloss, and Grace Burns

Edvin Thompson

Pharrell Williams

Harris Reed

Sam Hine and Ella Emhoff

Anok Yai and Ziwe Fumudoh

Mark Ronson and DJ Ross One

Simon Rex and Geena Davis

Karlie Kloss

Ziwe Fumudoh

Kerstin Emhoff and Ella Emhoff

Ella Emhoff

Carlos Nazario

Carlos Nazario

Mark Ronson and Simon Rex

Anok Yai

Kerstin Emhoff, Sara Moonves, and Natalie Massenet

Jeremy Strong

Myha'la Herrold

J. Smith-Cameron

Michaela Coel

Annabelle Dexter-Jones

Nina Dobrev

Michael Gandolfini

Geena Davis

Emily Ratajkowski

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Beyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of NominationsBeyoncé, Taylor Swift & More Nominated For American Music Awards - Full List of Nominations
October 13, 2022

Reigning Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny is this year’s most-nominated artist with eight nods. Powerhouses Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are the most-nominated female artists with six nominations. Close behind with five nominations each are Adele, Harry Styles, and The Weeknd, including Artist of the Year. Check out the full list of nominations!
VIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series TrailerVIDEO: Disney+ Shares SAVE OUR SQUAD WITH DAVID BECKHAM Original U.K. Series Trailer
October 13, 2022

Co-produced by BAFTA and RTS Award-winning production company Twenty Twenty, and Studio 99, the global content and production studio co-founded by Beckham, “Save Our Squad with David Beckham” is a heart-warming series that sees David Beckham return to his East London roots to mentor Westward Boys. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie TrailerVIDEO: Netflix Debuts MATILDA THE MUSICAL Official Movie Trailer
October 13, 2022

Netflix has shared a new trailer and key art for the film adaptation of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. The new movie musical stars Oscar winner Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Andrea Riseborough, Sindhu Vee, Alisha Weir and Lashana Lynch. Watch the new video trailer and check out the new film poster photo now!
Latin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in NovemberLatin American Original Docu-Series THE MONTANERS to Premiere on Disney+ in November
October 12, 2022

“The Montaners” follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant others Stefi, Sara and Camilo, which have become a veritable phenomenon on social media and whose father is one of the greatest icons of Latin music. Watch the new video trailer now!
David Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJDavid Guetta's Livestream Is the Most Watched TikTok Live by a DJ
October 12, 2022

Recorded live and direct from the closing party for his legendary Ushuaïa F*** Me I’m Famous party in Ibiza, the stream racked up 638,400 unique viewers and will go down as the biggest TikTok live stream from a DJ, with Guetta gaining 100k new followers on the platform throughout the stream.