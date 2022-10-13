Photos: Pharrell Williams, Chloë Sevigny & More Celebrate W Magazine's 50th Anniversary

Editor-in-Chief of W Magazine, Sara Moonves, hosted a special 1972 themed party Wednesday night in celebration the magazine's 50th anniversary. Founded in 1972, W Magazine has been a cultural icon for half a century, curating an anthology of style through the lens of culture, fashion, art, celebrity, and film.

Some of the most influential names across our culture, including filmmakers, fashion designers, musicians, creatives and more celebrated the publication's incredible milestone at Shun Lee West in New York City. Guests included: Jeremy Strong, Emily Ratajkowski, Chloë Sevigny, Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Grace Burns, J. Smith Cameron, Meadow Walker, Simon Rex, Harris Reed, Huma Abedin, Dianna Agron, Justin Theroux, Jack McCollough, Lazaro Hernandez, Ziwe Fumdoh, Jemima Kirke, Geena Davis, Samantha Ronson, Ella Emhoff, Anok Yai, Ari Emanuel & Sarah Staudinger, Alia Shawkat, Nina Dobrev, Bee Carrozzini & Francesco Carrozzini, Theo Wenner, Gus Wenner, Victor Glemaud, Edvin Thompson, Rachel Antonoff, Pookie Burch, Quil Lemons, Harley Viera-Newton, Jenna Lyons, Sarah Hoover, Natalie Massenet and Erik Torstensson, Rachel Chandler & Nat Lowman, Ethan James Green, Guinevere Van Seenus, Ariel Nicholson, Carlos Nazario, Pamela Hanson, Colby Mugrabi, and many more.

The evening was presented in partnership with Lexus. The all-new 2023 Lexus RX, with custom "Ruby Red Rims" designed by Harris Reed, was on display for the first time at the entrance.

W's most recent issue was a celebration of its momentous birthday with 17 iconic covers spotlighting supermodels who have transcended the moment over the past 50 years including: Naomi Campbell, Amber Valletta, Iman, Kendall Jenner, Precious Lee, Cindy Crawford, Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Christy Turlington Burns, Shalom Harlow, Alex Wek, He Cong, Adut Akech, Anok Yai, Loli Bahia, Sora Choi and Binx Walton.

The magazine's next issue, Volume 5 The Originals Issue features Kendrick Lamar on two incredible covers and hits newsstands October, 18.

To further commemorate the magazine's influential history, this fall, they will be releasing the book W Magazine: 50 Years/50 Stories, by Editor in Chief, Sara Moonves. The book, which hits stands November 1, 2022, is the definitive collection of W's most iconic and boundary-pushing photographic stories, published over the magazine's fifty-year history.