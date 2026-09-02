Photos: PUT A RING ON IT and LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE to Return to OWN

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OWN has announced its September 2026 programming highlights, featuring the return of PUT A RING ON IT and LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE, along with a lineup of Thursday night movies including PURPLE RAIN, LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH, HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK and POETIC JUSTICE.

Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery











PUT A RING ON IT

New Episodes: Fridays at 8pm ET/PT

Couples test their relationships by dating other people to see if they're truly ready to commit. With guidance from Dr. Stacii Jae Johnson, they confront their deepest fears and desires to ultimately decide whether to put a ring on it or move on.

'Getting My Lick Back' - Premieres Friday, September 4 at 8pm ET/PT

Dr. Stacii challenges the couples to have full trust in each other. One woman has an emotional and transformative session with Dr. Stacii, while another woman seeks revenge in an unusual way when her man takes things too far.

'Money Matters' - Premieres Friday, September 11 at 8pm ET/PT

As the couples get closer to the end, one couple hits a relationship high while passing a dating test. Another couple struggles with jealousy, and the third couple argues over finances.

'For Love or Money?' - Premieres Friday, September 18 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples go on dates with their partners before making a final decision about marriage. On one date, a man promises a major change for his partner. Another man is confronted with an ultimatum that could unravel his relationship.

Season Finale: 'The Final Decision' - Premieres Friday, September 25 at 8pm ET/PT

The couples face their biggest tests yet. Counseling uncovers doubts, emotions run high, and as they shop for rings and gowns, each pair must decide whether their love is strong enough to put a ring on it.

IYANLA: THE INSIDE FIX

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT

Season Finale: 'The Secret Agreement with Death' - Premieres Saturday, September 5 at 8pm ET/PT

Iyanla Vanzant reflects on the incredible journey of Ms. Bonnie from season two, who carried both her weight physically and spiritually, and offers a new lesson on seeking help from our village and releasing our 'secret agreement' with death.

LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE

New Episodes: Saturdays at 8pm ET/PT

Season Premiere: 'A New Era' - Premieres Saturday, September 12 at 8pm ET/PT

Tensions rise when Marsau and Tisha are faced with a business failure, while Martell celebrates the strides he's made and invites a shocking guest. Kimmi and Maurice worry about Monster's future, and Kimmi confronts Destiny for her shady comments.

'Guess Who's Coming to Dinner' - Premieres Saturday, September 19 at 8pm ET/PT

Destiny and Nell spill some tea over both sets of Scotts. Maurice and Kimmi seek a new path forward with Monster. Martell confides in Chris about the women in his life. At dinner, tensions rise between Destiny and Martell's date. Marsau and Tisha face the music.

'Nell Me About It!' - Premieres Saturday, September 26 at 8pm ET/PT

Tisha and Kimmi are apprehensive about a new addition in the friend circle. Marsau gives Maurice advice on how to approach Monster. Martell is questioned about his relationship with Destiny.

OWN Movies We Love

OWN presents all-time favorite movies every Thursday night in September.

PURPLE RAIN

Thursday, September 3 at 9pm ET/PT

1984 – Starring Prince, Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day

A young musician, tormented by an abusive situation at home, must contend with a rival singer, a burgeoning romance, and his own dissatisfied band, as his star begins to rise.

LUTHER: NEVER TOO MUCH

Thursday, September 10 at 9pm ET/PT

2024 – Starring Luther Vandross, Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the life of an iconic musical performer, from his childhood musical talent to worldwide fame.

HOW STELLA GOT HER GROOVE BACK

Thursday, September 17 at 9pm ET/PT

1998 – Angela Bassett, Taye Diggs, Whoopi Goldberg

Stella is a highly successful, forty-something San Francisco stockbroker who is persuaded by her colorful New York girlfriend Delilah to take a well-deserved, first-class vacation to Jamaica.

POETIC JUSTICE

Thursday, September 24 at 9pm ET/PT

1993 – Starring Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur, Regina King

Grieving hairdresser Justice goes on a road trip from South Central L.A. to Oakland on a mail truck alongside her friend and an obnoxious postal worker.



Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Discovery

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