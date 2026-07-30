Drew Starkey Reveals Jersey Shore Fandom, Gets Pauly D Surprise on TODAY

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Drew Starkey got an unexpected on-air surprise during a visit to TODAY, receiving a video message from DJ Pauly D after revealing his love of Jersey Shore. The moment capped a conversation that centered on the final season of Outer Banks and Starkey's new Apple TV series, Lucky.

Starkey discussed what it was like working alongside Annette Bening and Anya Taylor-Joy on Lucky, telling TODAY, "When you work with great actors you get to pick up little gifts from them." The comment offered a glimpse into how Starkey approaches collaborating with veteran and rising co-stars alike as he expands beyond his Outer Banks role.

The appearance comes as Outer Banks approaches the end of its run. Netflix has released trailers and key art previewing the fifth and final season, which follows the Pogues through what has been billed as their last adventure. The show has built its following around a group of teenagers navigating class divides, mystery and danger while chasing treasure across the fictional Outer Banks setting.

Starkey's TODAY interview arrives alongside continued promotion for the series' conclusion. More on the show's ending can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of the OUTER BANKS final season trailer, which teased the Pogues' last adventure ahead of the season's premiere.

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