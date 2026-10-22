Photos: OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS to Open Theatrically
The film traces the 1970s and early 1980s formation of Buffett's original band in Key West through archival footage and interviews with founding members.
THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS, a documentary on the origin story of Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band, will open Friday, October 30 theatrically for a one-week run in New York at Village East, alongside a nationwide digital release across the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on major platforms including Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS is a feature documentary that journeys back to the 1970s and early 1980s to tell the origin story of Jimmy Buffett's original Coral Reefer Band. Set against the creative backdrop of Key West, the film explores the musicians, friendships, touring years, and studio sessions that helped shape Buffett's legendary sound.
Through rare, never-before-seen archival footage and deeply personal interviews with founding members, tour managers, producers and music legends, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD captures the camaraderie, chaos, and magic of an era that thrived on freedom and lived without a rulebook.
Narrated by Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD offers fans a deeper look at the people behind the music and the era that helped define Jimmy Buffett's lasting legacy. This film is a tribute to Buffett and the original Coral Reefers, the places and people that shaped them, the volatile beauty of a musical moment that couldn't last but changed everything and their candid sentiment toward Buffett. It's the origin story upon which the Parrot Head empire was built upon, by the people who helped lay the foundation.
OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2026 and has gone on to pick up accolades across the country on the festival circuit.
Directed by John H. Cunningham, OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: THE FIRST CORAL REEFERS features Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, songwriter Keith Sykes, The Coral Reefer Band and is narrated by Academy-award winner Jeff Bridges. The film is produced by John H. Cunningham and Ted E. Haynes.
2026 | USA | 92 minutes
Event Details
NYC Theatrical Release: October 30 (Village East), full one week run with Opening Weekend Q&As
Tickets: https://angelikafilmcenter.com/villageeast/movies/details/occupational-hazard-the-first-coral-reefers
National digital release: Friday, October 30 (US / Canada / UK / Ireland / Australia / New Zealand)
A full list of current US cities and screenings is available at https://occupationalhazardfilm.com/theatrical-showings/
Official Website: www.occupationalhazardfilm.com
Instagram: www.instagram.com/theoccupationalhazardfilm
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OccupationalHazardFilm
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