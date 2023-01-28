Photos: Lucien Laviscount Attends The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Diriyah

This weekend sees the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship head to Diriyah for a double-header of races. To kick off the weekend, thousands of fans watched on as 22 of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race cars in the world - the GEN3 - went head to head. Emily in Paris Netflix star Lucien Laviscount attended the first race on Friday to watch the world-class drivers and revolutionary race cars compete at speeds of up to 200mph.

Check out photos from Lucien's visit below!

Speaking about the event, Lucien commented, "I'm a massive fan of motorsport and anything to do with cars. Seeing the new GEN3 race car on track for the first time was insane. It looks like a fighter jet on wheels and sounds like it's from a sci-fi movie." He added, "Formula E are leading the world in electric car innovation. I'm in line for an electric vehicle and this has really given me a taste."

Lucien also took to the track himself to meet some of the drivers including Jake Dennis, who currently sits at the top of the Championship after taking the first victory in Mexico City earlier this month.

Fresh off the back of attending Paris Fashion Week, Lucien Laviscount has accumulated more than 3m followers on Instagram and Tik Tok, reaching a worldwide audience as recurring character Alfie in Seasons 2 and 3 of Emily in Paris.

Supporting the first sport classified as net zero since inception, Lucien was joined by fellow Formula E supporters including television presenter Vernon Kay. Model Winnie Harlow will be attending the race tomorrow. Formula E has built a huge fan base over the years and continues to attract famous faces, with Idris Elba, Cara Delevingne, Kylie Minogue, Sienna Miller and Jaden Smith amongst others to have attended in the past.



As well as enjoying incredible on-track action, Lucien and Winnie will get to enjoy electric performances from world-renowned artists including John Legend, French Montana, Miguel and DJ Martin Garrix who will be performing post-race concerts over the weekend.

The Diriyah Street Circuit, just outside of the Saudi capital, Riyadh, is a full street circuit snaking the historic city's walls at the UNESCO World Heritage site. Whilst the track is a favourite amongst the drivers, it's also one of the most demanding circuits on the calendar for balancing energy management and outright pace.

The circuit will again be lit by the latest low-power LED technology around the circuit. These reduce energy consumption by up to 50 per cent compared to non-LED units, and they will be powered by sustainably-sourced biofuel generators.

Tomorrow evening, supermodel Winnie Harlow will be attending.

The first race in the 2023 CORE Diriyah E-Prix gets underway at 20:00 AST (17:00 GMT) on Friday 27 January. The second race is Saturday 28 January starting at 20:00 AST (17:00 GMT).



Watch the action live on the Channel 4 Sport YouTube page and catch up on all the racing via All4. Viewers will be able to watch highlights of the race on Sunday morning on Channel 4. Eurosport 1 will also be covering both rounds live, whilst Eurosport Player will also bring UK based fans dedicated coverage from all sessions.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship:

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters, and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet. www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB:

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company's solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB's ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com

Photo Credit: Scott Garfitt/Formula E