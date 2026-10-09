SILENT PARTNER, Starring Jeff Perry, Shoshana Bean and More to Premiere at Urbanworld

Silent Partner, a social justice and legal thriller backed by Film 4 Good Fund and featuring a cast of Broadway stars, will make its World Premiere at the 30th Anniversary of Urbanworld (October 14-18, 2026) in New York City.

Silent Partner tells the story of a Black couple whose marriage is put to THE TEST when the husband, a star defense attorney on the cusp of making partner, is thrust into a controversial case that has captured the attention of the nation.

Tony-Award-winning Shoshana Bean, who recently won Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the 2026 TONY AWARDS for The Lost Boys, plays prosecuting attorney Torrey Minter. Roderick Lawrence, who starred as Ike Turner in the national tour of Broadway's TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, plays the lead role of Silas Jones, with Broadway veterans Susan Heyward (The Boys) as Kosi Jones and Jeff Perry (Scandal), co-founder of Chicago's legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, as Jason MacMillan.

The cast also includes Eric Nelsen (1883), who originated the role of Brett in the original Broadway cast of 13: The Musical and later won a Tony Award as a producer of The Inheritance, as Jace MacMillan; Karen Aldridge (Severance), a multiple Jeff Award nominee across the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as Leslie Freeman; and Welker White (What Happens at Night; The Irishman), an on- and Off-Broadway veteran who has originated roles in plays by Sam Shepard and Craig Lucas, as Marnie MacMillan.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 11 Hrs 11 Min 28 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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