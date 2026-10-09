SILENT PARTNER, Starring Jeff Perry, Shoshana Bean and More to Premiere at Urbanworld
The social justice thriller directed by Eric Branco also features Roderick Lawrence, Eric Nelsen, Karen Aldridge, and Welker White.
Silent Partner, a social justice and legal thriller backed by Film 4 Good Fund and featuring a cast of Broadway stars, will make its World Premiere at the 30th Anniversary of Urbanworld (October 14-18, 2026) in New York City.
Silent Partner tells the story of a Black couple whose marriage is put to THE TEST when the husband, a star defense attorney on the cusp of making partner, is thrust into a controversial case that has captured the attention of the nation.
Tony-Award-winning Shoshana Bean, who recently won Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the 2026 TONY AWARDS for The Lost Boys, plays prosecuting attorney Torrey Minter. Roderick Lawrence, who starred as Ike Turner in the national tour of Broadway's TINA: The Tina Turner Musical, plays the lead role of Silas Jones, with Broadway veterans Susan Heyward (The Boys) as Kosi Jones and Jeff Perry (Scandal), co-founder of Chicago's legendary Steppenwolf Theatre Company, as Jason MacMillan.
The cast also includes Eric Nelsen (1883), who originated the role of Brett in the original Broadway cast of 13: The Musical and later won a Tony Award as a producer of The Inheritance, as Jace MacMillan; Karen Aldridge (Severance), a multiple Jeff Award nominee across the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf, and Chicago Shakespeare Theater, as Leslie Freeman; and Welker White (What Happens at Night; The Irishman), an on- and Off-Broadway veteran who has originated roles in plays by Sam Shepard and Craig Lucas, as Marnie MacMillan.
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