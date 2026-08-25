EVER AFTER Horror Film to Open in Theatres, Starring Mark Sheppard, Malcolm McDowell

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EVER AFTER, a fairy tale-inspired horror film, is set to open exclusively in theaters on September 4, 2026, followed by an On Demand release on October 27, 2026.

The film brings together horror genre veterans Mark Sheppard ('Supernatural'), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes), Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th) and Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange) in what is described as a wildly imaginative genre mashup.

Written and directed by Laszlo Illes (Haunting Trophies, The Shepherd), the film follows a group of friends who head to a remote forest lodge for a bachelorette weekend — only to discover that the surrounding woods are inhabited by violent fanatics who believe they are living out the roles of fairy tale heroes and villains.

As night falls, familiar figures like Little Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, the Evil Witch, and Prince Charming emerge from the darkness — but these are not the fairy tale characters audiences remember. What follows is a brutal fight for survival as beloved storybook mythology is transformed into a bloody nightmare.

Featuring practical creature effects, large-scale set pieces, and a stacked ensemble of genre favorites, EVER AFTER takes the familiar language of fairy tales and turns it into something darker, bloodier, and completely unpredictable.

Credits

125 Minutes - Horror - Thriller - Drama - Slasher - Independent - EN - TV-14

Directed by: Laszlo Illes (Haunting Trophies, The Shepard)

Written by: Laszlo Illes, Laszlo Krisztian Gera (Haunting Trophies, The Basement)

Produced by: Laszlo Illes, Roy McClurg Jr, (The Black-Eyed Children, The Poltergeist Diaries, A Stranger in the Woods), Harambee K, Grey-Sun (Renner, Lucy Is A Good Girl), Luis A. Chen, Jeremy Hirsch (Haunting Trophies, Devil's Knight), Fahd Habeeb (Haunting Trophies), Marci Matthews (Haunting Trophies, The Shepherd)

Starring: Academy Award Nominee Mark Sheppard (WB's 'Supernatural', TNT's 'Leverage', HBO's 'Doom Patrol'), Bonnie Aarons (The Nun, The Nun II, The Princess Diaries), Michael Berryman (The Hills Have Eyes, The Devil's Rejects, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest), Kane Hodder (Hatchet, Hatchet II, Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan), Academy Award Nominee Malcolm McDowell (Psycho Killer, The Artist, A Clockwork Orange, Star Trek: Generations), Maria De Sa (Amazon's 'PRISMA', Lovely), Lydia Pearl Pentz (The Summer My Heart Stopped), Meg Vermette (Family Series 'Les Zultras', 'Escaping as the CEO's Wife'), Philippe Reinhardt (Series 'The Day After'), Lara Sas (Popeye's Return, Popeye's: Resurrection), Miklos Bela Szekely (The Shepherd, Mastergame), Riana Emma Balla (Amazon's 'Jack Ryan', Rianás)

Synopsis

When a group of girlfriends head to a remote forest lodge for a bachelorette party, the fun quickly turns into terror as they discover the forest is home to bloodthirsty lunatics who perceive themselves to be characters from classic fairy tales. As the lines between fantasy and reality blur, survival becomes the girls' only goal.

RT: 125 Minutes

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