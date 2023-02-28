Photos: Josh Gad, Mel Brooks & More Attend Hulu's 'History of the World, Part II' Premiere Event

Last night, Monday, February 27th, Hulu celebrated the premiere of "History of the World, Part II" at The Hollywood Legion in Los Angeles.

Talent on the red carpet and event included Mel Brooks, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz, Wanda Sykes, Josh Gad, Dove Cameron, Pamela Adlon, Sarah Silverman, Jason Mantzoukas, Poppy Liu, Nick Robinson, Atsuko Okatsuka, others. Filmmakers in attendance included executive producers David Stassen, Kevin Salter, director Alice Mathias & many more

The "History of the World, Part II" four-night premiere event starts Monday, March 6 with the first two episodes. Two new episodes will drop daily, with the finale on Thursday, March 9.

After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, "History of the World, Part I," with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

Mel Brooks is a writer and executive producer on the series along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Kevin Salter and Christie Smith are executive producers. Alice Mathias, David Stassen, Nick Kroll and Lance Bangs directed the 8-episode season. "History of the World, Part II" is a production of Searchlight Television and 20th Television.