Photos: Inside the AVALON TV Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere

World of Wonder has shared photos from the event celebrating the premiere of “AVALON TV” Season 2 on WOW Presents Plus.

The event took place at The West Hollywood EDITION and was attended by The House of Avalon - Symone, Gigi Goode, Marko Monroe, Hunter Crenshaw, Grant Vanderbilt, Caleb, and Rylie, as well as beloved “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alums Kerri Colby, Laganja Estranja, Crystal Methyd, Adore Delano, Xunami Muse, and Rock M Sakura. Other talent in attendance included Daniel Franzese, Leland, Abby Lee Miller, Jesse Saint John, and more.

The first season of AVALON TV premiered in last, bringing fans along for a genre-bending ride across fashion, nightlife, drag, art, comedy, and more with one of LA’s hottest creative collectives, The House Of Avalon. Season one showcased Symone’s first Met Gala, shared an intimate look at Gigi’s fat transfer breast augmentation surgery, featured exclusive interviews with special guests like Abby Lee Miller and Orville Peck, premiered sketch comedy performed by the House, and so much more. In its sophomore season, AVALON TV promises to bring fans even more drama, laughs, celebrity guests and exclusive access to the House’s unique creative vision.

“AVALON TV” Season 2 premiered on August 12, with new episodes dropping weekly only on WOW Presents Plus in the US. Take a look at the photos from the event below! Photos credit: Christine Waszkowski on behalf of World of Wonder

Crew Pit Members Bruno Alcantara and Calix Quan Pose with Guests at After Party

Gigi Goode Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Comedian and Model Arisce Wanzer Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Grant Vanderbilt Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Marko Monroe Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Symone Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Crystal Methyd Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Leland Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Leland Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Laganja Estranja Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Audience Enjoying Exclusive Screening of AVALON TV Season 2

Caleb Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

Daniel Franzese Poses for AVALON TV S2 Premiere Red Carpet

