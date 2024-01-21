Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS

Check out photos featuring Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Dylan Mulvaney, Steven Yeun, Chris Colfer, and more!

By: Jan. 21, 2024

This weekend in Park City Utah, Casamigos returned as the exclusive tequila partner at TAO Park City’s annual pop-up at Sundance Film Festival. Friday night featured a DJ set from Grammy-nominated Sofi Tukker, while Saturday featured a performance by Too Short. This weekend’s two-night affair brought together notables including Malia Obama, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Steven Yeun, Lil Jon, Dylan Mulvaney, Bijou Phillips, Josh Richards, Xolo Mariduena, AnnaSophia Robb, Leslie Grace, Chris Colfer, Emmanuelle Chiriqui, Meredith Marks, Will Forte, Will Sharpe and Kenya Barris.

Check out photos from the event below!

Casamigos treated guests to a winter ski-inspired vibe, with a cozy ice chalet bar that served Casamigos Ciders, and a photo opp moment on a custom Casamigos ski slope chair lift. Upon entering the party,  guests were welcomed with chilled Casamigos Cristalino shots served from a custom ice luge bar.

Photo Credit: courtesy of TAO Park City

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Anna Sophia Robb

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Aubrey Plaza

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, and Steven Yeun

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Casamigos Ski Lodge

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Chris Colfer

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Dylan Mulvaney, Anna Sophia Robb, Leslie Grace, and Guests

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Dylan Mulvaney

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Emmanuelle Chriqui

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Josh Richards

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Leslie Grace

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Lil John

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Too Short, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Colfer, and Guests

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Too Short and Bijou Phillips

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Too Short

Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS
Xolo Mariduena



