Photos: Go Inside TAO Park City at Sundance with CASAMIGOS

This weekend in Park City Utah, Casamigos returned as the exclusive tequila partner at TAO Park City’s annual pop-up at Sundance Film Festival. Friday night featured a DJ set from Grammy-nominated Sofi Tukker, while Saturday featured a performance by Too Short. This weekend’s two-night affair brought together notables including Malia Obama, Kieran Culkin, Aubrey Plaza, Steven Yeun, Lil Jon, Dylan Mulvaney, Bijou Phillips, Josh Richards, Xolo Mariduena, AnnaSophia Robb, Leslie Grace, Chris Colfer, Emmanuelle Chiriqui, Meredith Marks, Will Forte, Will Sharpe and Kenya Barris.

Casamigos treated guests to a winter ski-inspired vibe, with a cozy ice chalet bar that served Casamigos Ciders, and a photo opp moment on a custom Casamigos ski slope chair lift. Upon entering the party, guests were welcomed with chilled Casamigos Cristalino shots served from a custom ice luge bar.