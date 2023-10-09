Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock

The film will premiere exclusively on Peacock on December 8, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Peacock has released first look photos for the upcoming Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. The film will premiere exclusively on Peacock on December 8, 2023.

In the film, Monk returns to solve one last, very personal case involving his beloved stepdaughter Molly, a journalist preparing for her wedding. 

"It’s been twelve years since the world has seen a fresh installment of MONK. The world has changed mightily in those intervening years and MONK 2023 reflects the changing world," say executive producers Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk.

"We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising."

The 90-minue film also includes Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo.

Check out new photos from the upcoming film here:

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Hector Elizondo as Dr. Neven, Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Caitlin McGee as Molly

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, Melora Hardin as Trudy

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Traylor Howard as Natalie Teeger, Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk, Jason Gray-Stanford as Randy Disher, Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Ted Levine as Leland Stottlemeyer, James Purefoy as Rick Eden

Photos: First Look at Tony Shalhoub In MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE on Peacock
Tony Shalhoub as Adrian Monk



