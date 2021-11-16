Photos: First-Look at MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL Season Four

Amazon Prime Video has released a first-look at the highly anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel! Check out Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shaloub, and Marin Hinkle in the new photos posted to the Amazon's Instagram account.

It was previously announced that Gideon Glick and Reid Scott will appear in the upcoming season.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel from renowned creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and Executive Producer Daniel Palladino, written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino stars Emmy and Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan, Golden Globe winner and four-time Emmy winner Tony Shalhoub, two-time Emmy winner Alex Borstein, Emmy nominee Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Emmy winner Jane Lynch.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of sixteen Emmy Awards including Outstanding Comedy series, three Golden Globes including Best TV Series-Comedy, six CRITICS' CHOICE AWARDS including Best Comedy Series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award.