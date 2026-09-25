Photos: FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL to Open Winter Garden Theatre with Dining Partnerships

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DNA Productions, in partnership with the City of Winter Garden, announced participating local restaurants offering special 'Dinner & A Show' dining experiences for theatergoers attending Footloose: The Musical, the opening production of the 2026-2027 season at Garden Theatre on Plant.

Beginning with opening night on Thursday, September 24, participating restaurants throughout downtown Winter Garden will offer exclusive dining specials for ticket holders valid on the date of their show. Offers require proof of ticket purchase and may require reservations.

Local favorites including Chef's Table, Market to Table, and The Attic Door will offer special prix fixe dining experiences. In addition, The Whole Enchilada will provide a 10% discount on guests' bills on Thursdays and Sundays. AJ's Pizza Joint, Harlow Grove, Matthew's Steakhouse, and Thai Blossom Restaurant will offer complimentary beverages with the purchase of a meal and proof of ticket purchase.

'As the presenting partner for Garden Theatre on Plant, we've designed a season that celebrates the theatre and local community,' said Dennis Morgan, Executive Creative Director of DNA Productions. 'We can't imagine a better way to celebrate our community than by partnering with local restaurants to create a complete Winter Garden experience for our patrons.'

'Partnering with Garden Theatre on Plant allows us to combine two of Winter Garden's finest traditions: exceptional dining and extraordinary live entertainment,' said Ryan Freelove, Market to Table Chef/Owner. 'Our three-course prix fixe menu is crafted to elevate the evening, giving theatergoers a seamless, memorable night out in the heart of downtown Winter Garden.'

Market to Table is one of several restaurants participating in the 'Dinner & A Show' partnership with the historic Garden Theatre on Plant. The restaurant, located on the same block as the theatre, is offering an exclusive menu timed for pre-show dining.

'Downtown Winter Garden continues to be a vibrant destination for arts, culture, and dining,' said Marc Hutchinson, City of Winter Garden Economic Development Director. 'This collaboration helps strengthen the synergy between our local businesses and the performing arts while enhancing the overall visitor experience.'

Tickets for Footloose: The Musical start at just $59. Performances run Thursdays through Sundays, starting September 24 through October 11, 2026. For tickets, showtimes, and additional information, visit www.GardenTheatre.org.

Dining Offers

Terms & Conditions: Valid proof of ticket purchase for Footloose: The Musical at Garden Theatre on Plant is required. Offers are valid only on the date of the ticketed performance. Offers are valid with purchase only. Additional restrictions may apply at participating locations.

Chef's Table (www.chefstableattheedgewater.com): Three-course dinner, $60 per person. Reservations required.

Market to Table (www.market2table.com): Three-course dinner, $60 per person. Reservations required.

The Attic Door (www.theatticdoorlive.com): Three-course dinner for two, $64.99 per person. Reservations required.

The Whole Enchilada (www.twefreshmex.com): 10% discount on bill.

AJ's Pizza Joint (www.ajspizzajoint.com): Complimentary champagne, valid with meal purchase.

Harlow Grove (www.harlowgrovewg.com): Complimentary champagne, valid with meal purchase.

Matthew's Steakhouse (www.matthewssteak.com): Guests can enjoy 'The Curtain Call,' a floral gin cocktail created exclusively for Footloose, valid with meal purchase.

Thai Blossom Restaurant (www.mythaiblossom.com): Complimentary Thai iced tea, valid with meal purchase.

All programming, dates, and ticket prices are subject to change.











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