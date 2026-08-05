GARDEN THEATRE ON PLANT Season Adds Sponsors After Sellout Debut

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Garden Theatre on Plant in Winter Garden, Florida, has landed two new sponsors for its upcoming season after selling out the season-opening concert, DNA Productions announced. THE ROCKET MAN SHOW: A TRIBUTE TO Elton John sold out five days ahead of its scheduled performance, according to the announcement. Smilebliss Orthodontics will sponsor the venue's Theatrical Series, while Massey Services, Inc. will sponsor THE BEATLES TO BOURBON STREET, a concert blending Beatles hits with New Orleans-inspired sound.

DNA Productions, in partnership with the City of Winter Garden, announced two new sponsors for the 2026–2027 season of Garden Theatre on Plant in historic Winter Garden following the sold-out opening performance of the season.

'It was amazing to welcome the community into Garden Theatre on Plant for THE ROCKET MAN SHOW,' said Dennis Morgan, Executive Creative Director of DNA Productions. 'The sold out-crowd had a blast and selling out the first concert of the new season signaled just how ready the community is to experience live performances together.'

Building on the excitement of the sold-out opening, two new sponsors have joined the 2026–2027 season. Smilebliss Orthodontics will sponsor the Theatrical Series, which launches this fall with FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL (September 24–October 11). The season continues with the holiday favorite IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY (December 9–20, 2026), followed by THE 39 STEPS (January 28–February 14, 2027), before concluding with 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL (April 15–May 2, 2027).

Massey Services, Inc. joins the season as sponsor of THE BEATLES TO BOURBON STREET, a one-of-a-kind concert experience coming to Garden Theatre on Plant on Tuesday, February 9, 2027. The performance promises a high-energy musical journey that blends the timeless hits of The Beatles with the soulful rhythms and vibrant spirit of New Orleans in a Mardi Gras-inspired celebration.

'We are excited to support initiatives that bring people together to celebrate community, art and culture,' said Andrea Massey-Farrell, President & CEO, Harvey and Carol Massey Foundation and Senior VP of Community Relations for Massey Services. 'We look forward to a successful season of music and entertainment in this historic Winter Garden treasure.'

'We're grateful to partner with community leaders like SMILEBLISS Orthodontics and Massey Services to bring these memorable performances to local audiences,' said Alina Williams, Executive Producer of DNA Productions.

The Four-show Theatrical Series is on sale now, with packages starting at $212. The three-show Concert Series, including THE BEATLES TO BOURBON STREET, starts at $210.

Visit GardenTheatreOnPlant.com for tickets and additional information.

About DNA Productions

DNA Event Creative, operating as DNA Productions, is an experienced, Winter Garden-based female-owned production company specializing in end-to-end delivery of theatrical and artistic performances, as well as live events across the globe. The team supports creative development, theatrical production, talent and vendor management, technical direction, audio, lighting, video, scenic, graphic design, and audience-facing operations. As a presenting partner, DNA brings a theatre mindset to professional productions with a strong emphasis on the patron experience from arrival to final curtain.

About Garden Theatre on Plant

Owned and operated by the City of Winter Garden, Garden Theatre on Plant is a treasured community jewel among the historic downtown landscape. Since opening its doors in 1935, it has delivered the glamour of movies, live performances, and theatre to its residents, satisfying the appetites of theatregoers and enthusiasts of the performing arts. This 295-seat refurbished historic Theatre, with an art deco signature and a Mediterranean Revival architectural style, boasts and provides a stunning intimate setting for locals and visitors, near and far, to fully enjoy the performing arts experience. Garden Theatre on Plant offers a variety of stage and live performances including plays, musicals, concerts, movies, events, and more.

About Smilebliss

Smilebliss is making orthodontics more fun, more affordable, and less stressful for kids, teens, and adults. Its expert team creates personalized treatment plans with fast, efficient care so patients can spend less time in the office and more time enjoying life. The company has built an experience that's welcoming from the moment patients walk through the door, with a modern vibe, friendly faces, and a team focused on creating confident smiles. Braces cost up to 60% less than many traditional orthodontic practices, according to the company.

About Massey Services

Based in Orlando, Fla., Massey Services is one of the nation's largest and most respected service companies in the pest management industry. Celebrating 41 consecutive years of profitable growth, Massey Services and its subsidiary organizations employ nearly 3,000 team members who provide residential and commercial pest prevention, termite protection, landscape and irrigation services to more than 1 million customers from 198 service centers throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Virginia and Tennessee. For more information, visit www.masseyservices.com.

The Theatrical Series is set to include FOOTLOOSE: THE MUSICAL, IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY, THE 39 STEPS, and 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL, while the Concert Series continues with THE BEATLES TO BOURBON STREET among its remaining offerings at Garden Theatre on Plant.

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