Photos: Eddie Redmayne, Lashana Lynch & More Celebrate THE DAY OF THE JACKAL New York Premiere

On Thursday, October 17, Peacock celebrated the New York premiere of the high-octane thriller series, THE DAY OF THE JACKAL, with cast and executive producers at Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center followed by an exclusive after-party at the Palm Court in the Plaza Hotel. Take a look at the photos below!

The premiere kicked off at Walter Reade Theater with a packed screening of the first episode with special guests, cast and executive producers who also walked the decorated red carpet and shared special remarks ahead of the screening.

Attendees included Eddie Redmayne (The Theory of Everything), Lashana Lynch (The Woman King), and Úrsula Corberó (Money Heist), Executive Producers Gareth Neame (Downton Abbey) and Nigel Marchant (Downton Abbey), Director Brian Kirk (Game of Thrones), and more. Take a look at the photos below!

An unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin, the Jackal, (Eddie Redmayne) makes his living carrying out hits for the highest fee. But following his latest kill, he meets his match in a tenacious British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) who starts to track down the Jackal in a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe, leaving destruction in its wake.

THE DAY OF THE JACKAL premieres on Thursday, November 14 on Peacock and Thursday, November 7 on Sky. Photo Credit: Arturo Holmes/Heidi Gutman/Peacock

