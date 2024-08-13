Photos: EMILY IN PARIS Cast Arrives in Los Angeles Ahead of Season 4 Premiere

x

On Monday, August 12th, the cast of Netflix’s Emily in Paris arrived in Los Angeles, California to launch the series’ highly anticipated fourth season Part 1, marking the first time the cast has been all together in LA. The cast and series creator, Darren Star, gathered to celebrate the return of the hit romantic comedy series. This leads up to the global premiere event on Wednesday, August 14th at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood.

Lily Collins kicked off the Emily in Pairs S4 global tour in Copenhagen last week attending an exclusive Netflix Nordics x Vogue Scandinavia dinner as part of Copenhagen Fashion week.

Emily in Paris Season 4 will be split into two 5-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering on August 15, 2024 followed by Part 2 on September 12, 2024.

After the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding, Emily is reeling: She has strong feelings for two men, but now Gabriel’s expecting a baby with his ex, and Alfie’s worst fears about her and Gabriel have been confirmed. At work, Sylvie is forced to confront a thorny dilemma from her past for the sake of her marriage, and the Agence Grateau team navigates personnel shakeups. Mindy and the band prepare for Eurovision, but when funds run dry, they’re forced to get thrifty. Emily and Gabriel’s chemistry is undeniable as they work together towards a Michelin star, but two big secrets threaten to undo everything they’ve dreamed of.

See photos of the event below!