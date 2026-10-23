Photos: Danielle Parton Named Brand Ambassador for Dolly Parton Estate

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The Dolly Parton Estate announced Danielle Parton as its official Brand Ambassador. A commercial airline pilot, military veteran and entrepreneur, Danielle embodies the quick wit, strong work ethic and independent spirit that have made her aunt, Dolly Parton, an enduring cultural icon. From serving 20 years in the military to building Shine Girl, her moonshine distillery and retail hub in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Danielle has forged a path all her own while staying rooted in the East Tennessee heritage and family traditions she shares with Dolly. With her natural charm, entrepreneurial drive and unmistakable Parton personality, Danielle is a fitting ambassador to help celebrate Dolly's legacy and connect with fans around the world.

Danielle and Dolly shared a special family bond rooted in the qualities that have long defined the Parton family. Dolly also delivered a speech at Danielle's military retirement in 2025, marking a meaningful milestone after two decades of service and reflecting the pride they share in one another's accomplishments. As Danielle continues to navigate her breast cancer journey, she brings her trademark strength and determination to this next chapter, further reflecting the resilience and authenticity that define the Parton family. Through her role as Brand Ambassador, Danielle will help honor Dolly's remarkable legacy while bringing her own story and perspective to the forefront.

Danielle Parton Career Bio

Danielle Parton is a commercial airline pilot, military veteran, and, as the founder of Shine Girl, her moonshine distillery and retail hub in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, an entrepreneur. The daughter of Bobby Lee Parton and Doris Maxine Noland, and the niece of Dolly Parton, Danielle shares her aunt's quick wit, strong work ethic, and entrepreneurial spirit, while carving out a path and legacy all her own.

Born in East Tennessee, Danielle spent part of her early childhood in Washington State before returning home. She attended school in East Tennessee and graduated from Belmont University in Nashville in 1998 with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration, becoming the first woman in the Parton family to earn a four-year college degree.

Danielle began her aviation career as a flight attendant with American Airlines and later Southwest Airlines before pursuing her goal of becoming a pilot. She joined the Air National Guard, serving with the 118th Wing in Nashville, the 123rd Airlift Wing in Louisville, Kentucky, and the 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis. During her military career, she flew C-130 and C-5 aircraft around the world and in combat, became an Aircraft Commander in 2012, deployed multiple times and logged thousands of hours in the cockpit. She was a Distinguished Graduate of C-5 Initial Qualification and the recipient of the Combat Action Medal and Air Medal, as well as the Commodore's List of Flying Excellence during Undergraduate Pilot Training. She served as Chief of Public Affairs for the 118th Wing and retired from the military in 2025 after 20 years of service.

In 2014, Danielle's aviation career came full circle when she joined one of the world's largest commercial airlines, where she continues to fly the Boeing 787.

Her entrepreneurial journey began with a simple idea inspired by her family's history. Both sides of Danielle's family, the Partons and Nolands, have deep roots in Sevier County, Tennessee, and generations of her family were connected to the making of moonshine. Her grandfather, Lee Parton, was known to make moonshine to help support his family, while her great-grandfather, Wiley Noland, made moonshine in a cabin on the family property. Wiley's brother, Sheriff Ray Noland, was known for shutting down illegal moonshine operations in the area, creating a colorful family history that Danielle now carries forward in her own way.

After years of developing the concept, navigating a trademark battle, and ultimately purchasing a failed distillery, Danielle transformed the distillery, launching Shine Girl in 2022. The brand reflects her family's traditions while putting her own modern twist on the craft, including recipes that incorporate ingredients such as honey, sugar and molasses alongside corn. Today, Shine Girl represents another chapter in Danielle's unconventional career, bringing together her East Tennessee heritage, entrepreneurial drive and love of doing things her own way.

While Danielle's connection to the Parton family is an important part of her story, she is quick to distinguish her own path. Known for her practical, no-nonsense approach to life, Danielle lives by a simple philosophy, 'ain't nothing to it but to do it.'

Whether commanding military aircraft, flying commercial aircraft or building a business from the ground up, she brings the same determination and work ethic to take on whatever comes next.

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Photo Credit: The Dolly Parton Estate





















Photo Credit: The Dolly Parton Estate

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