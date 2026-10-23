Hannah Harper Shares 9 TO 5 (LIVE FROM DOLLYWOOD) Cover

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Hannah Harper has released '9 to 5 (Live From Dollywood),' a live cover of Dolly Parton's anthem, available now via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost.

The cover was captured during Harper's appearance at Pigeon Forge, TN's Dollywood, bringing her American Idol journey full circle. During her run on the show, judge Luke Bryan compared Harper's voice to Dolly's. Showcasing her signature country charm and powerhouse vocals, she pays tribute to one of her biggest musical influences in Dolly's own backyard.

'What an honor it was to stand on a stage at Dollywood and pay tribute to a woman who has paved the way for so many of us in country music,' Harper shares. 'Dolly has always been living proof that you can hold tight to your roots and still dream bigger than the mountains you came from. Getting to sing '9 to 5' in a place so special to her was just the icing on the cake! It's one of those songs that everybody knows, and I don't care who you are, when that music starts playing, you can't help but smile and sing along!'

The release follows Harper's latest single, 'Hold Your Horses,' an honest, witty look at marriage and relationships accompanied by an official music video directed by Nathaniel Maddux, and her fan-favorite single, 'Married Into This Town.'

Next month, Harper makes her Ryman Auditorium debut supporting Lauren Alaina and returns to the Grand Ole Opry, after recently supporting Brad Paisley on select dates. Complete details and ticket information are available at www.hannahharpermusic.com.

Hannah Harper on Tour 2026

November 12 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium ^

November 13 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry

November 14 – Bartlett, TN – Bartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center

^ Supporting Lauren Alaina

About Hannah Harper

Hannah Harper's warm vocals and heartfelt performances instantly resonated with millions of viewers during what proved a triumphant run on the 2026 season of American Idol, making history as the first female country singer to win the show since Carrie Underwood over two decades ago.

Growing up in Bunker, MO, as part of a family steeped in the rich traditions of bluegrass and gospel music, Harper embarked on her musical journey at just nine years old. Honing her talent singing in her family's traveling band, The Harper Family, she developed a profound passion for both music ministry and songwriting, the latter of which led to her penning the viral 2025 hit, 'String Cheese.' A heartfelt tribute to motherhood, Harper's song earned tears and applause from American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood herself. Underwood was so moved by 'String Cheese' that she later invited Harper to join her on stage at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry for an unforgettable duet rendition that marked Harper's debut appearance on country music's most iconic stage.

Harper has continued to pursue her gift as both singer and songwriter, reflecting themes of love, resilience, and small-town authenticity with a fresh, modern perspective and an emotional sincerity that can't help but win the hearts of listeners everywhere she travels. Now, with 'Hold Your Horses,' her live take on '9 to 5,' and more new music to come via 19 Recordings/Atlantic Outpost, Hannah Harper affirms her place as a natural star and a major new voice in contemporary country music.

Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam







Photo Credit: Karissa Pulliam

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