Photos: DJ Gigola Joins Solomun for B2B Set at Pacha Ibiza's SOLOMUN +1

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Solomun +1 welcomed DJ Gigola to Pacha Ibiza on Sunday, August 16, bringing one of Berlin's most distinctive selectors to the latest edition of Ibiza's long-running residency. More than a decade after its launch, the +1 format remains deliberately simple: one guest, extended individual sets, and a closing B2B guided by the shared creative chemistry between the two artists. DJ Gigola's appearance continued a 2026 season shaped by guests from across the electronic spectrum, following showcase pairings with artists including Skrillex, Peggy Gou, Jamie xx, and Idris Elba.





















DJ Gigola brought her genre-blurring Berlin sound to the Pacha dancefloor, opening the night with a high-energy set that darted between trance, acid, breaks, and rave-inflected techno, driven by her knack for shifting rhythms and percussion on the fly. Solomun followed suit, reaching deep into his seemingly endless bag of hypnotic bass grooves, sultry vocals, and musical left turns. In typical +1 fashion, both solo sets laid the groundwork for the closing B2B, when the two artists began trading records and testing where their respective styles could meet.

The 2026 +1 season now moves into its final stretch, beginning with Max Styler joining Solomun at Pacha on Sunday, August 23. Barry Can't Swim, DESIREE, KETTAMA, and Âme will each take their turn in the booth over the weeks that follow, continuing a season that has drawn from different corners of the global clubbing circuit. After a summer built around collaboration, Solomun will take sole control of the booth for the all-night-long closing party on October 4.

Tickets and further information about Solomun +1 are available here.

About Solomun

Over the past two decades, Solomun has built a singular path as a DJ and producer. Born in Bosnia and raised in Hamburg, he started with second-hand tapes and record-store digging before becoming one of electronic music's most recognizable figures. As the founder of Diynamic Music and the force behind Solomun +1, he has built a platform where artistic freedom and underground values come first.

His sets move between house, techno, and tech-house, often spanning eras and genres with rare edits, unreleased tracks, and older classics. Through Diynamic, he continues to support new artists, with a focus on authenticity, emotional connection, and long-term development.

From Glastonbury and Coachella to Ibiza, Panorama Bar, and his one-off show at Sphere in Las Vegas, his work spans clubs, festivals, and singular live settings. This summer, he also released the long-awaited collaboration with Skrillex, 'Rumpta,' which both artists premiered together during the Solomun +1 x Skrillex night in Ibiza this July. In 2026 he continues to tour worldwide, with sold-out nights at Alexandra Palace in London among the early highlights, alongside shows in New York, Munich, and Paris. The year also marks the 20th anniversary of Diynamic Music.

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