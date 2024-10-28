News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Chappell Roan, Laufey, & More Attend OLIVIA RODRIGO: GUTS WORLD TOUR Premiere

The concert special begins streaming Tuesday, October 29th on Netflix.

By: Oct. 28, 2024
Last Friday, Netflix celebrated the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo: GUTS World Tour with Olivia Rodrigo and her friends and fans at NYA East in Hollywood, CA. Special guests included Chappell Roan, Remi Wolf, Xochitl Gomez, Laufey and more. 

The night featured a screening and fan experience like no other, with backstage photo ops, glam stations, and exclusive custom merch, giving attendees a true taste of the GUTS tour magic. Take a look at the photos below!

Get ready to scream, cry, dance, and sing your heart out with multi-Platinum, 3x GRAMMY® award-winning singer/songwriter, Olivia Rodrigo. From the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, she’ll sing songs from her latest album, GUTS, and her debut album, SOUR. In this exhilarating concert special, get a look at Olivia on her GUTS world tour and experience her powerful performances about heartbreak and betrayal. The concert special begins streaming Tuesday, October 29th on Netflix.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix.

Chappell Roan

Olivia Rodrigo (R) and guest

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Laufey

Remi Wolf

Cosette Rinab

Ryan Butler

Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan

Laufey and Olivia Rodrigo

Laufey, Olivia Rodrigo and Chappell Roan

Francesca Amiker

Olivia Rodrigo

Laufey and Olivia Rodrigo

Wallice

Olivia Rodrigo (L) and guest

Luca Schaefer-Charlton

Olivia Rodrigo

Laufey

Chappell Roan

Ryan Butler

Tolú Ekundare

Xochitl Gomez

Olivia Rodrigo and Laufey



