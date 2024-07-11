Photos: Brandy, Joshua Colley & More Hit the Red Carpet for DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Wednesday, Disney+ celebrated the world premiere of the Disney Original Movie “Descendants: The Rise of Red” at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California. The latest film in the global hit “Descendants” franchise from Disney Branded Television welcomed influencers, celebrity fans, and the film’s stars and creative team to step into Wonderland ahead of the movie’s premiere on Friday, July 12, on Disney+.

The themed RED carpet was rolled out for “Descendants: The Rise of Red” cast members, including Kylie Cantrall, Malia Baker, Rita Ora, Brandy, Dara Reneé, Ruby Rose Turner, Morgan Dudley, Jeremy Swift, Leonardo Nam, Paolo Montalban, Joshua Colley and Peder Lindell and returning stars China Anne McClain and Melanie Paxson.

They were joined by the film’s creative team, including Suzanne Todd (executive producer), Gary Marsh (executive producer), Jennifer Phang (director), Russell Sommer (writer) and Dan Frey (writer).

Talent from the previous “Descendants” movies — Sarah Jeffery, Anna Cathcart, Jedidiah Goodacre, Brenna D’Amico and Jadah Marie — lent their support, as well as Cantrall and Reneé’s co-stars Julia Lester and Frankie Rodriguez from “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” Stars from other Disney Branded Television properties joined, including David Henrie and Janice LeAnne Brown from the upcoming “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place,” Freya Skye and Malachi Barton from “Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires,” and Mykal-Michelle Harris from Disney Jr’s “Ariel.”

Take a look at some photos from the event! Photo Credit: Disney/Mike Baker

