Photos: A STATEMENT to Have World Premiere at 2026 New York Film Festival

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Sony Pictures Classics announced that Tom McCarthy's previously untitled film has been given the title A STATEMENT and will have its world premiere at the New York Film Festival. Written by McCarthy along with Thomas Bidegan and Noé Debré, the film is slated to open in 2027. The cast includes Paul Rudd, Evan Peters, Amy Ryan, Paul Giamatti, John Turturro, Tatiana Maslany and Jason Clarke, among others.

Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics





As previously announced, the cast includes Golden Globe-nominated Paul Rudd, Golden Globe winner Evan Peters, Academy Award-nominated Amy Ryan and Paul Giamatti, Emmy Award winners John Turturro and Tatiana Maslany, and Actor Award nominee Jason Clarke. Additional cast includes Noah Robbins, Actor Award nominee Zach Woods, Tony Award winner Nina Arianda, Mary Catherine Garrison, Actor Award nominee Michael Chernus, Emmy Award nominee Dylan Baker, Tony Award winner Michael Cerveris, Actor Award winner Alan Aisenberg, Actor Award nominee Eli Bildner, Jim Klock, Actor Award winners Bryan Batt and Christopher Denham, Zak Orth, Billy Slaughter, Joey Slotnick, Aaron Jay Rome and Ari Golin.

Based on Nathaniel Rich's revelatory book Losing Earth, A STATEMENT is a dramatic, darkly comic, true story that asks if it's possible for any group of people to sit together and tackle the problems of our time when we can't agree on how to arrange the chairs. The film takes place at a beachside resort in Florida in 1980, where twenty experts gather for a weekend conference on a global issue that is starting to gain traction: the effects of Co2 emissions on the climate. This group of scientists, activists, and policymakers have one simple mandate from Congress — write a statement about what to do. Easier said than done.

Sony Pictures Classics co-financed A STATEMENT, which is produced by Jonathan King, David Levine for Anonymous Content, Jim Whitaker, Tom McCarthy for Slow Pony. Jonathan Schwartz, Nick Shumaker, and Bard Dorros of Anonymous Content serve as producers alongside Mary Aloe of Aloe Entertainment. Executive Producers include Rae Baron for Slow Pony; Alex Gibney, Wendy Schmidt, Richard Perello, and Robert Kessel for Jigsaw Productions; Matt Damon and Ben Affleck for Artists Equity; Alex Lebovici for Hammerstone Studios; Thomas Bidegan, Noé Debré, and Nathaniel Rich; Billy James Parrott; Laurene Powell Jobs and Davis Guggenheim for Concordia Studio; Andrew Lauren on behalf of Andrew Lauren Productions; Rob Rosenheck for Galisteo Media; Blye Faust; and Jeremy Strong. Anonymous Content brokered the book to film deal alongside Cheney Literary Agency on behalf of Nathaniel Rich.

'Following the passing of major legislation in the previous decade, in 1980 Congress requested leaders from different sides of the climate issue to convene and provide guidelines and instruction to the government on how to address the crisis of reducing America's dependence on fossil fuels. This is the focus of Tom McCarthy's urgently relevant and incredibly entertaining film, which features a phenomenal cast. The NYFF is the perfect place to present its world premiere,' said Sony Pictures Classics.

A STATEMENT is based on Nathaniel Rich's book Losing Earth and centers on a 1980 conference where scientists, activists and policymakers were tasked by Congress with drafting a statement on addressing climate change. Sony Pictures Classics co-financed the film, which was produced by Jonathan King and David Levine for Anonymous Content, along with Jim Whitaker and Tom McCarthy for Slow Pony.



Photo Credit: Sabrina Lantos. Courtesy of Sony Pictures Classics

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...