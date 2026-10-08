Photos: 27th Annual Ojai Film Festival to Present 74 Films

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The 27th Annual Ojai Film Festival returns November 4–9, 2026 for a celebration of independent film and the people who make it, with 74 films from more than 30 countries screening across six days, along with filmmaker conversations and special events.

Martin Sheen will host the world premiere of American Mosaic. Melissa McCarthy and BEN FALCONE will receive the Artists of Distinction Award. Jeff and Beau Bridges reunite for a screening of The Fabulous Baker Boys. Opening Night features the U.S. premiere of Everybody Digs Bill Evans, winner of Best Director in Berlin, and Marc Maron's In Memoriam closes the festival.

Hosted by Martin Sheen, in person, this world premiere screens Wed., Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. at Libbey Bowl. The film is a documentary for America's 250th: Joe Sohm's images of all 50 states, set to Peter Boyer's orchestral score and narrated by Martin Sheen.

Jeff and Beau Bridges

The real-life brothers appear in person for a screening of The Fabulous Baker Boys on Thu., Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Libbey Bowl. The brothers play lounge pianists Jack and Frank Baker in Steve Kloves's Oscar-nominated classic.

McCarthy and Falcone receive the festival's Artists of Distinction Award and appear in person for the 10th Anniversary Screening of The Boss on Fri., Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. at Chaparral Auditorium. The film is the 2016 comedy McCarthy wrote, produced and stars in, directed by Falcone. A conversation with both follows the screening.

The festival's Opening Night film is the U.S. premiere of Everybody Digs Bill Evans, winner of Best Director in Berlin, screening Fri., Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at Chaparral Auditorium. Anders Danielsen Lie plays jazz piano legend Bill Evans in the days after his bassist's sudden death. The film is directed by Grant Gee.

Closing Night features In Memoriam, starring Marc Maron, screening Sun., Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Auditorium. Marc Maron plays a dying actor campaigning for a spot in the Oscars' 'In Memoriam' reel. The film is directed by Rob Burnett.

Event Details

The 27th Ojai Film Festival runs November 4–9, 2026 in Ojai, California. The festival's full interactive program, including every film, the schedule, tickets and passes, is available through the Ojai Film Festival festival guide. Passes include Two Pack, Four Pack, All Access Films and All Access options.

Photo Credit: John Russo















Photo Credit: John Russo

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