MINIONS & MONSTERS to Stream Exclusively on Peacock

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Illumination's MINIONS & MONSTERS, the third installment of the Minions franchise, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning October 28. The film follows James, Henry, Ed and the Minions as they conquer their greatest challenge yet: Hollywood. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated film stars Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch and more.

Fans will also be able to stream more from the Minions franchise, as MINIONS, DESPICABLE ME and DESPICABLE ME 2 will join MINIONS & MONSTERS on Peacock.

In addition to the film, Peacock will stream a collection of bonus content, including a featurette titled Minions Take on Hollywood, which goes behind the scenes of MINIONS & MONSTERS as filmmakers and artists at Illumination reveal the inspiration behind its early Hollywood setting, from story and casting to period research and cutting-edge animation, while introducing a new generation of Minions.

Another bonus feature, Casting Minions & Monsters, introduces the voices behind the film's characters as filmmakers discuss what the talent brought to their roles and what they hope fans of the franchise take away from the film.

In Hollywood Sound, composer John Powell is shown crafting a score inspired by the sweeping sound and timeless style of Hollywood's golden age.

A how-to feature, How to Make Your Own Irene Blob Monster Slime, follows slime influencer Snoopslimes in a step-by-step guide using simple ingredients found at home to make an Irene blob monster slime.

A How to Draw feature follows head of story Nima Azarba as he teaches viewers how to draw the Minions, monsters, and more, including the characters James, Henry, Ed, Max, Dort, Goomi, Irene, Howard, and Phillips.

Film Description

Illumination expands its joyful Minions universe with a riotous chapter featuring all-new characters in the biggest global animated franchise in history. This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood as movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try saving the planet from the mayhem they created.

About the Film

Cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr

Executive Producers: Brian Lynch, Chris Renaud

Co-Directed by: Patrick Delage

Written by: Brian Lynch, Pierre Coffin

Produced by: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Bill Ryan, p.g.a.

Directed by: Pierre Coffin

Run Time: 90 minutes

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 47 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me