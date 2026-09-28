MINIONS & MONSTERS to Stream Exclusively on Peacock
The animated film stars Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, and Jeff Bridges alongside bonus content.
Illumination's MINIONS & MONSTERS, the third installment of the Minions franchise, will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning October 28. The film follows James, Henry, Ed and the Minions as they conquer their greatest challenge yet: Hollywood. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, the animated film stars Pierre Coffin, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch and more.
Fans will also be able to stream more from the Minions franchise, as MINIONS, DESPICABLE ME and DESPICABLE ME 2 will join MINIONS & MONSTERS on Peacock.
In addition to the film, Peacock will stream a collection of bonus content, including a featurette titled Minions Take on Hollywood, which goes behind the scenes of MINIONS & MONSTERS as filmmakers and artists at Illumination reveal the inspiration behind its early Hollywood setting, from story and casting to period research and cutting-edge animation, while introducing a new generation of Minions.
Another bonus feature, Casting Minions & Monsters, introduces the voices behind the film's characters as filmmakers discuss what the talent brought to their roles and what they hope fans of the franchise take away from the film.
In Hollywood Sound, composer John Powell is shown crafting a score inspired by the sweeping sound and timeless style of Hollywood's golden age.
A how-to feature, How to Make Your Own Irene Blob Monster Slime, follows slime influencer Snoopslimes in a step-by-step guide using simple ingredients found at home to make an Irene blob monster slime.
A How to Draw feature follows head of story Nima Azarba as he teaches viewers how to draw the Minions, monsters, and more, including the characters James, Henry, Ed, Max, Dort, Goomi, Irene, Howard, and Phillips.
Film Description
Illumination expands its joyful Minions universe with a riotous chapter featuring all-new characters in the biggest global animated franchise in history. This is the rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true story of how the Minions conquered Hollywood as movie stars, lost everything, unleashed monsters onto the world and then banded together to try saving the planet from the mayhem they created.
About the Film
Cast: Pierre Coffin, Trey Parker, Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeff Bridges, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr
Executive Producers: Brian Lynch, Chris Renaud
Co-Directed by: Patrick Delage
Written by: Brian Lynch, Pierre Coffin
Produced by: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Bill Ryan, p.g.a.
Directed by: Pierre Coffin
Run Time: 90 minutes
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