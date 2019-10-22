Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Article Pixel Oct. 22, 2019  

This past weekend, Alamo Drafthouse's Rolling Roadshow and Austin Food & Wine Alliance took to the field with a cast reunion and outdoor screening of 1993's cult kid classic THE SANDLOT, with cast members Tom Guiry ('Smalls'), Chauncey Leopardi ('Squints'), and Patrick Renna ('Ham') in attendance at Treaty Oak Distilling in Dripping Springs, TX. The Movie Party event featured pre-show shenanigans with the cast, limited edition merchandise, and a pre-screening Q&A with the cast (moderated by Rolling Roadshow's Henri Mazza).

Check out the photos below!

Photo credit: Heather Leah Kennedy

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Atlantic Records to Release & JULIET London Cast Recording
  • BMOP/sound Releases TOBIAS PICKER: FANTASTIC MR. FOX Opera CD
  • Review Roundup: What Do Critics Think of Ron Howard's PAVAROTTI Documentary?
  • PAVAROTTI Premiere Screening Comes to Theaters Nationwide This June