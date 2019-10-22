Photo Flash: The Cast of THE SANDLOT Reunited at Alamo Drafthouse!

This past weekend, Alamo Drafthouse's Rolling Roadshow and Austin Food & Wine Alliance took to the field with a cast reunion and outdoor screening of 1993's cult kid classic THE SANDLOT, with cast members Tom Guiry ('Smalls'), Chauncey Leopardi ('Squints'), and Patrick Renna ('Ham') in attendance at Treaty Oak Distilling in Dripping Springs, TX. The Movie Party event featured pre-show shenanigans with the cast, limited edition merchandise, and a pre-screening Q&A with the cast (moderated by Rolling Roadshow's Henri Mazza).

Check out the photos below!

Photo credit: Heather Leah Kennedy





